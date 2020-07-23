Name: Rebecca Fields
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: State of Wyoming Auditor
Education: BA in Finance, Masters Degree in Business Administration, Currently pursuing my Doctorates Degree
Website: https://www.RebeccaFieldsHD41.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RebeccaFieldsHD41
What motivated you to run for this position?
I was motivated to run for House Representative because the people of Wyoming deserve to have fair and equal representation, no matter what their party affiliation may be.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Too many times state and public lands are sold to help fund the state bodies. Our public lands belong to the people and should not be sold by the government to support their political interests. There are millions of acres of forests, beautiful mountains, rivers, and plains at risk of being sold.
As with many states, school funding is not what it should be. If we as a state could fund the education program, we could start the trend in hiring more educators. Currently, as a nation, there are more than 300,000 educators needed in the education system. With more educators, teachers would not have overcrowded classes and the student would have more opportunities for one on one help and tutoring from qualified educators. Also, with more funding, there would be more students able to participate in sports activities and clubs. Students who compete in high school sports and programs have better educational outcomes, including higher grades, higher achievement test scores, and higher educational expectations after high school. By funding these programs, the schools would have the extra staff and funds available to purchase more equipment and uniforms for the students. Many students are not able to participate due to the excess cost of these activities.
Labor Unions also deserve to have representatives that will fight for them and stand up to protect these unions. There have been many issues brought before Legislature that can potentially harm these unions and their members. Unions were designed specifically to offer the members specific rights and protection. These bills, if passed, could eliminate some of the rights and protections.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Economic Recovery
With the economy on a downhill slide, we need representation that can help solve our economic issues and find correct solutions that will not negatively affect Wyoming.
Education
Funding for our schools systems, even at a college level should improve to help provide quality education and offer more opportunities for the children of Wyoming to participate in youth activities.