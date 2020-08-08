CHEYENNE – With only 10 days to the Aug. 18 primary election, Wyoming voters can still request their absentee ballot.
To request an absentee ballot, call the Laramie County Clerk elections office at 307-633-4242 or email election@laramiecountyclerk.com. Provide the name under which you are registered to vote, your date of birth, your residence address and mailing address, and telephone number where you can be reached.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Aug. 17, the day before the primary. As of Friday, the Laramie County Clerk’s office had sent out 10,658 absentee ballots, and 6,881 had been completed and received back.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee reminds voters with absentee ballots that all ballots must be received at her office no later than 7 p.m. Aug. 18, the day of the primary. Ballots delivered after the deadline will not be counted.
Voters are urged to use the official 24/7 absentee ballot drop box located outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex on Carey Avenue between 19th and 20th streets. Absentee ballot drop boxes are also located in town clerk offices in Albin, Burns and Pine Bluffs. The last day to drop off absentee ballots in Albin and Burns is Aug. 17. The last day and time to drop off absentee ballots in Pine Bluffs is 4 p.m. Aug. 18.
For more information, go online to https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.