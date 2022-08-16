CHEYENNE – Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, is in the catbird seat to become the next secretary of state, in an open race because the current office-holder is becoming a judge. Incumbent Treasurer Curt Meier was also estimated to have won his race.

Gray, Meier and Gov. Mark Gordon were among the candidates in five key Republican primary state races, including the secretary of state, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction. These races were highly contested.

