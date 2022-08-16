CHEYENNE – Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, is in the catbird seat to become the next secretary of state, in an open race because the current office-holder is becoming a judge. Incumbent Treasurer Curt Meier was also estimated to have won his race.
Gray, Meier and Gov. Mark Gordon were among the candidates in five key Republican primary state races, including the secretary of state, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction. These races were highly contested.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, Rep. Gray and Mark Armstrong were the three candidates vying to be the secretary of state. According to media reports, the Associated Press has called this race for Gray.
The Secretary of State's Office said that Gray had 41,628 votes against 30,863 for Nethercott. This was as of 10:57 p.m. MDT. Several counties' results were not included in these tallies, so these numbers should not be considered to be final and they will presumably be updated later.
Incumbent Meier apparently won his primary election for treasurer against Bill Gallop. According to the Secretary of State's Office, Meier had 50,255 votes, versus 19,992 for his rival.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.