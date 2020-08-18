CHEYENNE – Both incumbent candidates running in the Republican primary race for Laramie County Board of Commissioners advanced to run in the upcoming general election.
After Tuesday’s primary, Commissioner K.N. “Buck” Holmes, who was first elected in 2012, and Brian Lovett, who was appointed to a vacant board seat earlier this year, will face unopposed Democratic candidate Jeff Dockter this November. The top two candidates from that race will claim the two open seats on the board.
The pair of incumbents who won Tuesday beat out seven other Republican contenders.
Holmes received the most votes – 5,827 – out of the 31,676 total ballots counted. Lovett came in second with 5,396.
Their challengers’ vote tallies were as follows:
Taft Love received 3,713 votes.
Will Luna received 3,425 votes.
Nathan Smith received 2,878 votes.
Sam Eliopoulos received 2,094 votes.
Slade Raine received 1,963 votes.
JC Manalo received 600 votes.
Holmes, 79, is a longtime rancher who’s spent his retirement in public office. He ran on his eight-year record during this election cycle, reminding voters of his work in bringing a partnership with Microsoft, among other economic diversification efforts, to the county.
“I would like to thank the voters of Laramie County. This is a great community, and I am honored to be reelected to be county commissioner,” Holmes said about his win. “This shows the community considers me a steady hand at the wheel.”
During his upcoming third term on the board, Holmes said his immediate priority is helping the community recover from the financial downturn the county has experienced due to COVID-19, as well as Wyoming’s natural gas shortage.
“The tourism, restaurants and bars have been hit extremely hard in the middle of this,” Holmes said. “I’d really like to get the county moving ahead again.”
In the long term, he’s focused on improving local infrastructure, including repairing roads and buildings in the area and finding new quarters for the city-county health van.
“Hopefully we can get the citizens of Laramie County to find money to do that,” said Holmes, who envisions using sixth-penny sales tax money, which would have to be approved by voters, to fund such projects.
Lovett, 61, received the second-highest number of votes in the Republican primary.
He previously served as an elected member of the Laramie County Conservation District Board of Supervisors for 12 years. During his campaign, Lovett told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he’d always planned on running for county commission. His opportunity came earlier than expected, when he was appointed this March after Amber Ash left to become the executive director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority.
Lovett ran on a platform of easing COVID-19 restrictions, creating a fiscally conservative budget and streamlining the local development process.
“This election was very unusual. It was certainly a challenge for people who were running, with limited opportunities to connect with voters,” said Lovett, who praised the efforts of civic and media organizations communicating candidate positions throughout this socially distant election cycle.
Lovett, whose time in office has been relatively short so far, said he “can’t take credit for the things voters are probably the most pleased with, like a balanced budget and all that. It’s the result of a five-member team and a past history of commissioners doing good work.”
If he wins in the general election this November, Lovett said he’ll focus his first full term on addressing the county’s housing shortage, especially in light of the recent news that replacing the missiles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base could create as many as 1,000 additional jobs in Cheyenne.
“We’re also going to be working through the budget crisis,” Lovett said. “Depending on how things go when the Legislature meets, and how things shake up federally, I would expect some of the grants we may rely on will disappear.”
Like Holmes, Lovett’s most immediate concern is rebuilding Cheyenne’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully we’ll move through this and get everybody back open and start some level of normal function again.”