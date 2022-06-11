CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk’s Office is encouraging voters who want to vote at home to request their absentee ballots now. Absentee ballots for the Aug. 16 primary election will be mailed starting July 1.
“The process is very easy – just a phone call or email, but you have to be on the voter list to request an absentee ballot,” said County Clerk Debra Lee.
Voters can request an absentee ballot by calling the clerk’s election office at 307-633-4242 or emailing election@LaramieCountyWy.gov (Subject: Absentee and your name). Voters must provide the name under which they are registered, their date of birth, residential address, mailing address, party affiliation and telephone contact.
Lee noted there are three types of ballots for the primary election: Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated. Voters will receive the ballot matching the party they selected when registering to vote. Those registered as unaffiliated or with a minor political party, such as Libertarian or Constitution Party, will receive a nonpartisan ballot containing only Cheyenne City Council races if they live in the city.
Voters who wish to change party affiliation are required to update their registration at the election office; photo identification, such as a driver’s license or Wyoming ID, is required. For more information on registration and voting, visit elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.