ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon traveled to the western side of the state last week, promoting his Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) program and listening to feedback.
The governor made stops in Sweetwater County to see new developments and visit with voters leading up to the 2022 election, in which he is seeking a second term.
Gordon sat down with the Rocket Miner to discuss the RIDE program, the feedback he has received from it, as well as a number of issues that are facing Wyomingites today.
RIDE
RIDE was designed to survey issues in education.
“Instead of having consultants tell us what we needed to teach our kids, we really wanted to start with the communities. We really wanted to take a consumer-oriented approach,” Gordon said. “What are the things that we are doing well? What are the things we can do a little bit better?”
So far, the program has generated more than 7,000 responses from mostly parents, the governor noted.
“There is a lot of support for schools, really a lot of community support for the schools,” he said. “We’re doing some things right. We need to kind of get out of the way of teachers doing the right kinds of work and kind of ease up a little bit on all of the assessments and the overlap of Hathaway, try to figure out a way to make it a little more elegant and streamline a little better.”
The Hathaway Scholarship is designed to help students attend college by helping to pay for tuition at the University of Wyoming or a community college.
Mental health
During the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health took its toll on many people throughout the state. The governor noted that mental health was an issue in Wyoming prior to the pandemic, especially with veterans.
“I have really spent a lot of effort on moral injury, not just PTSD, but just the issues that come with being in conflict and seeing horrific things. In fact, I have a governor’s challenge on suicide for veterans that is about ending suicide,” he said.
“It’s an area that we need to be much more coordinated. We have lots of sorts of local entities and some larger ones that really focus on it that’s under-resourced. It’s a commitment the state of Wyoming really has to make.”
When it comes to the mental health of students, the governor stated his concern about being able to be there at difficult moments.
“We have kids who have really bright futures, but something’s devastating to them at that particular moment. We’ve had some success in Safe2Tell, and we need to build on those successes. I’m happy we have a 24/7 service now that is also coming online that’s Wyoming, so that if I’m in crisis and I call the suicide hotline, I’m not talking to somebody from Louisiana. I’m talking to somebody from Wyoming,” he said.
Biden administration
Since President Joe Biden took office, Gordon has been critical of the administration’s handling of many issues, particularly when it comes to fossil fuels.
Gordon said that there needs to be a balance. “It’s not whether we keep fossil fuels in the ground or not, it’s how we use them,” he said.
“This nation is energy independent. We’re in the position of selling energy to our friends, and if you do this, and this is what has come to pass, we’re having to ask our adversaries to help power the nation,” Gordon said, adding that there can be a balance between being climate sensitive without eliminating the use of fossil fuels altogether.
“Wyoming is a leader in being climate sensitive, and we can do that with our traditional fuel supply. We just have to use better technology. Looking at Jim Bridger, that’s one of the things we are anticipating,” he said.
“We understood that this would be inflationary and that it would raise the price of fuel. If you stop leasing on federal lands, and I’ve done this both with our counterparts that are Republicans and done a bipartisan effort with Western states that are run by Democrats, it’s hurting our schools. It’s hurting our kids. It’s hurting the way we fund our communities, so you’re really not solving climate issues by simply removing energy explorations off of western federal lands, you’re only moving it overseas to places like Russia, Kazakhstan or Venezuela, and they don’t give as much of a fig about the environment, labor standards or anything else.
“It’s about finding a balance. Wyoming is an all-of-the-above energy state. We’re really trying to lead the way and doing a great job at it. We’re really talking about what we can do with nuclear, what we can do with renewables, how they interface with our traditional oil and gas and coal and really coming up with a 24/7 reliable power supply.”