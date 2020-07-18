CHEYENNE – Robert Johnson isn’t giving up on his goal of serving on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
Johnson, an emergency medical technician and lifelong Cheyenne resident, ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the commission in 2012, but said his motivation for running remains mostly unchanged.
“I think we’re stretching our sixth-penny special-purpose taxes correctly. We need to be more cognizant of infrastructure and public safety with those,” said Johnson, who pointed to the need to prioritize that money for maintaining roads and civic buildings like the police station, and “to keep taxes as low as we can.”
When voters head to the polls this August, Johnson, who has not yet completed a college degree in emergency management to avoid student debt, will face eight other challengers in the Republican primary. The top two candidates from that race will advance to the general election in November, when voters will elect two new county commissioners.
Johnson said that if he wins, he’ll quit his current job and make public office his full-time job.
“I think we need more transparency,” said Johnson, who added that he will respond to all constituents within 48 hours.
Johnson started the nonprofit Prostate Cancer Advocates of Wyoming after his own diagnosis in 2003.
He’s been in remission for years, and says his experience working in the nonprofit sector – and connecting cancer patients with resources – has not only made him more empathetic and a better listener, but has also prepared him to handle the challenges of governing Laramie County.
“It’s taught me to be very transparent with the money I get,” Johnson said. “If you’re donating to my nonprofit and I’m spending the money on elaborate meals and travel, are you going to keep donating? You’re not. I have to be very cognizant of how much money I have, not only to help guys battling cancer, but also because I have a board I have to answer to.”
If he is elected to the county commission, Johnson said he’d also focus on diversifying the economy and making Laramie County a place where younger generations want to stay.
“County commissioners need to be very proactive in promoting Laramie County,” said Johnson, who wants to bring more businesses to the area.
“I think Wyoming is a great place. I’ve had the fortune of traveling all over the country – New York, Chicago – but I am never as happy as when I’m in Wyoming.”