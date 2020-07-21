Name: Rocky Case
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Director at Manufacturing Works, Wyoming's Manufacturing Extension Partnership
Education: BA, Political Science
Experience: 1st term on Cheyenne City Council
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RockyCaseforCouncil/about/?view_public_for=1661805844136994&ref=page_internal
What motivated you to run for this position?
I would like to continue my work on multiple Ward 3 and city-wide issues. Of note in Ward 3 are ensuring proper input, design, and implementation of the Del Range/Whitney/Hwy 30/Pershing corridor. This network of roads is proven dangerous and deadly, and as the city expands to the East, it is imperative Ward 3 has a seat at the table when planning decisions are made. As Ward 3 roads undergo planning for repair, etc. we need someone at the table that will work hard to not allow this part of town to be a testing ground for unproven surface treatments. Nationway comes to mind… I will always fight to ensure Ward 3 gets quality resurfacing. Finally, our budget is a wreck, and we need proven leadership and representation to keep a keen eye on spending from the Executive level.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
o The city budget is at the top of the list. The last three years have been a spending frenzy by the executive level, and the current council put some mechanisms in place to reduce this improper spending. Our city, unfortunately, was in a financial crisis prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Much spending activity occurred, outside of city council authority or knowledge, including pay raises for high level employees. The city spent itself into a crisis prior to a real crisis and does not have any wiggle room to navigate through the anticipated revenue decline that is coming. City Council needs to work together to tighten the ability of the executive branch to spend, unnecessarily, and outside of the set budget. The intent of the budget should not have any ability for the executive to manipulate it in order to give raises or other extravagant spending without prior council approval.
o The City of Cheyenne is anticipating significant growth over the next decade. The city should work to collaborate with other government stakeholders as this growth occurs. Growth will affect schools, fire service, police service, county operations, and state operations. It is imperative that the City of Cheyenne not operate in a vacuum and will work closely with all entities to ensure a measured approach to the needed infrastructure and safety services that will be needed as a result of this growth. Respectful and collaborative communication with all stakeholders is key to success here.
o Customer Service at City Hall needs a cultural and mechanical overhaul. As noted above, growth is coming. Our city, unfortunately, has a reputation of being difficult to work with. This is not a deficiency of people, but rather process. Contractors and developers need to know exactly what to expect when planning and building projects throughout our city. The City of Cheyenne, including the mayor’s office, the city council, and department heads need to work deliberately to put mechanisms in place to remedy this reputation, and gain an attitude of “Cheyenne is Open for Business, and we are here to help.”
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
These difficult times have made it difficult to get to know my opponent’s policy issues. I will just say, I work hard to navigate through issues at the table with transparency, respect, and integrity. I see no purpose in keeping secrets from anyone, and I work hard to treat all stakeholders with respect. Issues are just that, issues. If I disagree with an individual on an issue, that never means I should disrespect the person arguing on the other side of the issue. City Council’s largest responsibility is the budget, and our city always needs fiscal hawks, but particularly during this unprecedented pandemic. I have, and will continue to ask tough questions, when necessary. Nothing personal, just business, and I will do it with respect.