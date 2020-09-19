CHEYENNE – Fine-tuning the degree programs offered at Laramie County Community College to best set students up for a career in Cheyenne is one goal of James Ruby, a candidate for the college’s Board of Trustees.
Ruby said with budget cuts looming statewide, LCCC needs to focus its resources on degrees that have the most potential to benefit the local business community, and lead to a profitable career for students.
“They’ve got to figure out what it is that they can do really well, and then not get diverted from that focus,” Ruby said. “We have a college here in this town that really can be a significant and important link for people going from school to work – without having to go through a four-year degree or leave your community.”
He explained that before moving to Cheyenne, he worked as the county attorney in Seward, Nebraska, where he also owned a publishing business that included a weekly newspaper. He needed to hire people who were trained to operate the printing press for his company, so he worked with Seward’s community college and other area newspaper owners to build up a pool of potential employees who had been trained at the college.
If elected to one of the four open at-large seats on the LCCC board, Ruby would like to help the Cheyenne college in a similar way.
He said one area he would like to see the college focus on is enrolling more students in trades training – whether that is electrical, plumbing, carpentry or IT careers.
“There appears to be a real lack of those people in our community, and there seems to be a really large demand,” Ruby said. “I would like to see the college working really closely with companies to find out which of those areas have shortages, and encourage people to attend the college to get into those areas of employment.”
Ruby, who serves as the executive officer of the state’s Environmental Quality Council, said the college should work with business development organizations in the community whose focus is bringing new companies to town.
“The community college needs to be flexible enough to quickly ramp up educational opportunities within those industries,” he said.
Ruby said another goal, if elected, is to help the college become one of the best community colleges in the state. He noted the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which includes Sheridan and Gillette community colleges, and Casper College, recently received top 10 rankings for the best community colleges in the nation, according to WalletHub.
Making sure LCCC is one of the top schools will be a benefit to this community, he said.
“We need to find a way to be the best we can be for the most people within the community,” Ruby said. “Since we can’t be all things to all people, we have to find our strengths, and we just have to focus on those.”
As Ruby gets ready to face off against his six opponents in the Nov. 3 general election (absentee voting began Friday), he said he has experience that helps him stand out from the crowd.
“I have a really diverse background, both through work, education and life experiences,” Ruby said. “I was born on a ranch, and agriculture has been a big part of my life forever. I have extensive experience in regulatory structures and legal structures, and while the community college doesn’t need an attorney – we’ve got plenty of those – knowing how the law and regulations affect us and being able to understand those are important. My interest is in creating a college that will help people into the future.”