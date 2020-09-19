CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is facing a 10% budget cut and is holding its fall semester in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. Some people might call that a bit of a mess.
But incumbent LCCC Board of Trustees candidate Bob Salazar says he thrives when dealing with this kind of situation.
“Making messy things work together better is what I do best,” he said. “I am able to deal with a messy situation and try to see through what needs to happen.”
Salazar is seeking a second four-year term on the board. He is one of seven candidates for the four available at-large seats in the Nov. 3 general election (absentee voting began Friday).
He said the current trustees work well together as a team, and each of them brings individual strengths to the table. He jokingly said he is sometimes known as the nerd on the board because he is a quantitative thinker who relies on gathering numerical details and facts before making decisions.
Salazar said he is seeking reelection because there is more work to be done on his goal to grow the college from simply a community college to what he calls a “comprehensive community college.” He explained he wants to continue to ensure LCCC is more than just a place that creates graduates, but is also providing benefits to the community.
He said that covers everything from the life enrichment courses for community members to the one or two classes people enroll in to help them further their career – even if they aren’t seeking a degree.
“We’re not looking at just the graduate metrics,” he said. “We’re also looking at the value that is provided through the college. I think workforce development is one of those big areas. We need to look at people who need additional skills, but aren’t necessarily saying, ‘I am going for a degree.’”
Salazar noted the college’s two new bachelor’s degree offerings in applied management and health care administration are an example of this.
“Those were asked for by the community,” he explained. “We need to do more things like that.”
LCCC has worked diligently to implement a Guided Pathways program at the school, and this fall, they started utilizing it. The goal of the program is to give students a clear path to completing their schooling without unintentionally taking courses that don’t help them earn their degree.
Salazar said his part as a trustee in implanting the national Guided Pathways program at LCCC was setting the stage for implementing it the right way from the start.
“I coined the phrase ‘Go slow to go fast,’” Salazar said. “We spent time planning, rather than just jumping into things, getting a communication plan in place and then started moving.”
Salazar has a background in large project planning with his former career in defense and telecommunications, which he believes lent itself to this kind of project.
Ensuring faculty are paid a competitive wage is also important to Salazar. Though budget cuts are making that goal harder, Salazar said it is something he wants to keep on the radar and return to as soon as the college is able to.
Salazar is a representative to the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, and he said one of the things they have discussed is exploring the idea of getting financial support from communities who benefit from the college, but currently don’t contribute financially.
Noting there are seven community colleges within the state, Salazar said those seven counties that have the schools are the ones whose citizens pay mill levies, even though communities all over the state have residents who have received training.
“There are counties who do not pay any mill levies at all for supporting community colleges, but they get the benefit,” he said. “Hopefully there would be some willingness from those counties to participate.”
Finally, Salazar is hoping to be reelected so he can help with planning the school’s long-term strategy.
“You try to find where to plant – try to find where to focus,” he said. “What are the needs?”