While three Republican candidates for governor agreed on many issues during a debate Thursday night at Central Wyoming Community College, a few dividing lines emerged. One contender even asked another to bow out near the end of the hour-long debate.

Current Gov. Mark Gordon, who is seeking re-election, also did not endorse current U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., or her opponent Harriet Hageman. Cheney and Hageman are competing in a closely watched and heated race in the Aug. 16 primary.

Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga. She writes for several publications in Wyoming, including newspapers in Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Sheridan, as well as the Wyoming Business Report. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.

