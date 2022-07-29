By the book

There are two Wyoming Constitution sections two rival GOP gubernatorial contenders cite when it comes to state residency.

Article 6, Section 7, says: "No elector shall be deemed to have lost his residence in the state, by reason of his absence on business of the United States, or of this state, or in the military or naval service of the United States."

Article 4, Section 2 states that "no person shall be eligible to the office of governor unless he be a citizen of the United States and a qualified elector of the state, who has attained the age of thirty years, and who has resided 5 years next preceding the election within the state or territory, nor shall he be eligible to any other office during the term for which he was elected."

Source: Online version of the Constitution from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.