CHEYENNE – One incumbent and two newcomers won election Tuesday night to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Trustee Tim Bolin – a retired teacher who was first elected to the board in 2012 – consultant Brittany Ashby, and local Realtor Alicia Smith won the three open at-large seats on the board, which governs Wyoming’s largest school district. Trustee Nate Breen, who has served on the board since 2012, did not seek reelection.
Members are unpaid and serve four-year terms on the seven-member at-large board.
The three winners campaigned against a pool of seven total candidates, including two incumbents. Trustee Lynn Storey-Huylar, who was first elected to the board in 2012, did not win re-election and received the fourth-highest number of votes among all candidates. Storey-Huylar could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.
Bolin, who won the highest number of votes among all candidates with 15,535 (17%), said he thinks he won “because people see that I’m doing a good job on the board.”
Bolin, who put forth the controversial residence-area election proposal that the board passed last month, said he’s ready to get started on his third term and tackle the looming school finance crisis and the continued navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Gov. Mark Gordon directed all school districts to plan for 10%-20% cuts to their budgets.
“First of all, we need to get through the COVID crisis without having to shut down. That’s absolutely vital. Everyone needs to stay in school,” Bolin said. “We also need to make sure we make prudent cuts to our budget and try not to affect any programs in our schools as we do what we need to do.”
Brittany Ashby, who was appointed to serve on the board in 2017 but lost election in 2018, said Tuesday night’s win “feels good.”
She won 14,974 votes (16.4%), which is the second-highest number of votes among the candidates.
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” said Ashby, who noted that as of Tuesday morning, the board is now tasked with hiring a replacement for LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown, who is leaving his post for health reasons at the close of this school year.
“We’re going to need strong leadership moving forward. We’re going to have to have some focus there that I didn’t know we’d have to do,” she said. “We’re also going to need to take a close look at our budget and make sure we don’t end up with problems in our classrooms.”
Smith, who won the third-highest number of votes with 13,796 (15.1%), said she was “thrilled” to learn of her win Tuesday night.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Smith said. “I’m really happy and excited to serve. And I’m really grateful that people put their trust in me.”
Smith said her top priority moving forward will involve “jumping in” and learning all she can.
“It’s a huge district with a lot of moving parts. I just want to jump in and meet all the players and learn about what I can to make wise decisions and be a strong voice on that board.”
Smith added that strong communication will be essential to her governing style.
“For the parents, community members and even those who are working for the district – communication is something I want to focus on.”