CHEYENNE – Even though her own children have aged out of the local K-12 schools, Lynn Storey-Huylar is seeking re-election to a third term on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.
She is one of two incumbents and a total of seven candidates running for three open seats on the seven-member school board.
Storey-Huylar, who has served on the board for the past eight years, is the executive director of Safe Harbor, A Children’s Justice Center. The organization conducts forensic interviews with possible child abuse victims and facilitates supervised visits with noncustodial parents.
“When I first started running, it was because I had kids in school, and I was very passionate about the things that I was seeing with them being in the district,” she said. “My children have since exited the program, but I am still just as passionate about advocating for kids in Laramie County to get the highest quality of education available.”
Storey-Huylar also comes from a long line of local politicians, which include her great-grandfather, William Storey, who served on the school board for more than 25 years.
Reflecting on her two terms in office, Storey-Huylar said one of the things she’s most proud of is the board’s handling of reports of racist and homophobic bullying at McCormick Junior High School in 2019. A subsequent investigation revealed that the incident was part of a larger school culture that some staff either enabled or felt powerless to stop.
“I remember night after night of having community meetings, and giving an opportunity for community leaders and people to come forward and tell us stories that they have witnessed and been part of – where they have been treated unfairly,” she said. “It was so powerful to hear their stories. Until you feel it in your heart and listen to it, you can’t do anything about it.”
Storey-Huylar pointed to the creation of a district-level diversity facilitator as an example of the district’s response to reports of bigotry in local schools.
“We can’t change things immediately. We have made great strides in making changes, but there’s still changes that need to be made,” she said. “We can’t, as a district, believe that one little thing we do is going to make it all better. We have to know that it will mean continuously (reevaluating).”
Last spring, she voted against a proposal to convert three of the board’s seven at-large seats to residence-area seats, loosely based on the district’s three triads. Proponents argued that it would help give more representation to each of the three triads, especially the South triad, where many of the district’s non-white and lower-income students attend school.
Since then, the board has reconsidered the proposal. It put it out for a 45-day public comment period, and is scheduled to cast a final vote Monday night.
“I am not a person that’s going to make a snap decision. ... I need information,” Storey-Huylar said. “It was the process I was struggling with. I was never struggling with the concept.”
She added that barring any shocking results from the 45-day review period, she will “absolutely” vote in favor of the proposal. The results of those public comments showed that about 85% of respondents support the residence-area proposal.
Storey-Huylar has also been involved in early conversations about how the board will handle cutting the district’s budget by 10% – something Gov. Mark Gordon recently directed every district to start thinking about.
“We’re going to have to take a hard look – line by line – at what our expenditures are. I will always want to limit cuts to teachers, schools and resources that support our students,” she said. “Sadly, we will be looking at those other insular costs. We’re going to have to look at administration and (other areas) where we need to cut.”
Storey-Huyler added that no matter what those conversations might look like over the next several months, community input is critical.
“I am an advocate of involving the public in every decision we make. I don’t think we do it enough,” she said. “Communication is crucial in a district this size.”
As for how she’ll navigate learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Storey-Huylar pledged to “do everything in my power to keep our kids in schools,” citing the toll a lack of socialization can take on students’ social and emotional health.
The district has reopened schools for in-person learning, and a handful of positive cases among students and staff has so far forced more than 100 students to quarantine.
“It’s not going to be easy at times, but we’ll try to do our best,” she said, advocating for closing down individual classroom or buildings instead of the whole district if and when there is an outbreak.