CHEYENNE – Though some of the unofficial results were close, it appears most of the conservative candidates for the open seats on the Laramie County School District 1 board will reap the benefits of party support.
All but one of the Laramie County GOP-supported candidates won their respective nonpartisan races, including incumbent LCSD1 Trustee Christy Klaassen.
This was the first election in which three LCSD1 trustees were elected in newly drawn areas that roughly follow the lines separating the district's East, Central and South triads. The fourth open seat this year was elected at-large. Prior to a proposal that was passed in 2020, all seven school board seats were elected through an at-large process, meaning all residents voted for all candidates.
Regardless of political affiliation, several candidates said that their primary concern is the risk of encouraging extreme political polarization as a result of introducing political leaning in such races.
As previously reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the conservative-leaning, Cheyenne-based political group Moms for Liberty, among others, endorsed candidates Hank Bailey, Susan Edgerton, Brooke Humphrey and Klaassen.
Meanwhile, the Laramie County Democratic Party endorsed Jennifer Pasqua and Joseph Ramirez in their respective trustee races.
LCSD1
Susan Edgerton won in Area 1 with 2,359 votes (43.84%), over Joseph Ramirez, who earned 1,695 (31.50%), and Shelly Downham's 1,289 (23.95%). Edgerton did not return multiple calls for comment.
LCSD1 Area 2, one of the two races to feature an incumbent candidate, may result in a recount between Brooke Humphrey and incumbent Rich Wiederspahn. Humphrey currently leads with 3,560 (42.88%), with Wiederspahn at 3,520 (42.39%). Maurina Venturelli was at a distant third with 1,182 (14.24%).
Tuesday night, Humphrey spoke with the WTE about the importance of receiving support from the local groups that she did. With the board being a nonpartisan entity, she said she does not intend to made decisions strictly on party lines.
"Politics do not belong on the board, period," Humphrey said. "I am seen as more of a conservative woman. That does not mean that the board should be conservative, and vice versa. If there's a liberal on the board, that doesn't necessarily reflect liberal values.
"It is just to make sure that our kids are getting the best education possible."
Incumbent trustee Klaassen defended her position on the LCSD1 Board of Trustees, earning 3,628 votes (39.99%) in Area 3, besting Todd Reynolds, who had 2,955 (32.57%), Tara Russell's 1,427 (15.73%) and Melissa Theriault's 998 (11%). (Theriault declared she was withdrawing from the race after the ballots had been printed.)
Klaassen expresses an interest in adding more conservative voices to the board. She said she believes this reflects the interests of the community, and she hopes the board will tackle issues that previously had not been discussed, including the sexual content of books offered in school libraries.
"It looks like that we'll have some more conservative leaning board members, and that will change the dynamic of the board because that's not always been the case," Klaassen said. "We may be able to address some issues that are of more interest to our conservative members in our community that we haven't been able to address in the past."
In another close race, Rene Hinkle beat former LCSD1 trustee Hank Bailey by a thin margin, with Hinkle totaling 8,586 votes (36.67%) and Bailey earning 7,960 votes (34%). At some distance from the leaders were Jenefer Pasqua with 3,429 votes (14.64%), Meg Varhalmi at 1,728 (7.38%) and Joe Plowman at 1,521 (6.5%).
One of Hinkle's primary concerns in regard to the race was a new display of partisanship that she wasn't expecting when she first made her bid. Her primary focus is to make decisions that best serve the kids, rather than always focus on controversial topics.
"Let's get back to the only reason for the board – to make sure kids are well educated, and that we're taking care of all the kids in the district," she said. "We're not trying to worry about ending books or worried about critical race theory. We need to make sure that our students are number one in our agendas and that everything we do is based on that."
LCCC
Three positions opened up on the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, with two incumbents, Janine Thompson and Carol Merrell running for re-election.
Election night proved favorable to the incumbents, as Thompson walked away with 11,561 votes (18.42%), and Merrell receiving 10,510 votes (16.75%). Receiving the majority of votes in the race, however, was current county health department director Kathy Emmons, with 13,100 votes (20.87%).
LCSD2
Six candidates were vying for three open positions in the rural district overseen by Laramie County School District 2. There are no incumbents running for re-election, but Trustee Billie Wilson, who is running uncontested, will retain her position in Area D.
Three positions were up for grabs in the at-large race. They will be filled by Cody Nusbaum, who had 1,288 votes (25.29%), Michael Lerwick with 1,184 votes (23.25%) and Kendra Roeder with 1,100 votes (21.6%).