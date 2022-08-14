SUBLETTE COUNTY — Retired trucker Kent Profit already knew he supported Wyoming House candidate and La Barge oilman Mike Schmid when he came out to Marbleton Park for bratwurst and drinks.

The Big Piney denizen was particularly fond of how Schmid traveled to Washington, D.C.. on Jan. 6, 2021, to join a crowd of protesters who gathered in support of voted-out former President Donald Trump. That gathering infamously went sideways — Schmid said he did not take part in the violence. Nevertheless, Profit just liked that he was there.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus