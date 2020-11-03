CHEYENNE – Come January, Cheyenne will turn a new page with Patrick Collins as mayor.
In Tuesday’s election, Collins won over the majority of Cheyenne voters, earning 65.9% of votes in the mayoral race.
Collins secured 18,070 votes, while opponent Rick Coppinger trailed with 9,002. The pair previously upset one-term incumbent Mayor Marian Orr in August’s primary election, which reflected Cheyenne voters’ desire for change.
Surrounded by family and campaign volunteers, Collins celebrated the win and looked forward to starting a new chapter in Wyoming’s capital city.
When asked what the outcome means to him, Collins said, “It means it’s time to go to work.”
He’ll take the reins of city hall from Orr in January, where he hopes to use his decades of knowledge, experience and connections to benefit the residents of Cheyenne.
Since 1991, Collins has owned and operated the Bicycle Station on Dell Range Boulevard, where he put his roots down in the small business community.
From there, Collins went on to serve on boards for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming, on top of his involvement with the Cheyenne Greenway, Cheyenne Soccer Association and Leadership Cheyenne, where he received the National Distinguished Leadership Award in 1999.
Having grown up in Wyoming and attending Carey Junior High, East High School and University of Wyoming, Collins found a calling in civil service when he was elected to the Cheyenne City Council in 2000. During that time, he served three terms and was elected as council president four times.
With that experience, Collins hopes to rebuild better relationships with the City Council and other local groups, address the city’s road and deferred maintenance problems, and make Cheyenne more business friendly.
“The number of votes that we got shows that our message was right on target – what the residents want is what we’ve been talking about. So that puts pressure on us, because we told them we’re going to do it. Now, we’re actually going to go out and do what we said we were going to do,” Collins said.
While Collins and Coppinger disagreed on a number of solutions for the city’s problems, Coppinger said they ran clean campaigns, adding that Collins raised and spent more money on the road to mayor.
“The city voted for who they wanted to vote for. That’s what they wanted; they wanted the same thing they’ve always had,” Coppinger said.
Going forward, Collins will begin his transition alongside Orr, who has said her administration will work to make the change as easy as possible. Collins will take office on Jan. 4.