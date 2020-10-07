RIVERTON – WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio will host live debates for the open Wyoming U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives seats on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.
Candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Mike Enzi will debate at 7 p.m.; candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Republican Liz Cheney will debate at 8 p.m.
Both debates will be streamed live at wyomingpbs.org/live, Facebook.com/wyomingpbs and YouTube.com/wyomingpbs. They will also be broadcast live on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Media, as well as CSPAN, and will be available to view on demand at video.wyomingpbs.org.
Craig Blumenshine, senior public affairs producer from WyomingPBS, will be the debate moderator; Bob Beck, news director from Wyoming Public Radio will also be asking debate questions. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to debate@wyomingpbs.org.