CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will see some old and new faces come January, when the candidates elected Tuesday night take office. With two seats open in Wards 1, 2 and 3, some residents had faith in their incumbents, while others voted for a change of pace.
Next year, incumbents Pete Laybourn and Jeff White will continue representing Ward 1, incumbent Bryan Cook and former Councilman Tom Segrave will represent Ward 2, and former councilman Richard Johnson and newcomer Michelle Aldrich will take over the reins in Ward 3 after defeating incumbents Mike Luna and Rocky Case.
Ward 1
The voters in Ward 1 voiced their support for their current City Council representatives during Tuesday’s election, re-electing incumbents Jeff White and Pete Laybourn over challengers Cameron Karajanis and Miguel Reyes, who both hoped to bring representation for the city’s south side.
Laybourn led the pack, earning 3,759 votes (29.2%), and White followed closely behind with 3,556 (27.6%). Reyes and Karajanis fell short, earning 2,862 and 2,589, respectively.
A longtime driver of the Cheyenne greenway system, Laybourn has served two terms on the council – serving from 2005 to 2009, then being elected again in 2016.
On the campaign trail, Laybourn pitched an idea to fix up the city’s sidewalks, curbs and gutters called “Pete’s Practical Plan.” His plan would split the responsibility between property owners and the city. He also called for a citywide drainage plan, and pointed to projects like the Crow Creek revival and the council’s purchase of the park land on the east side as accomplishments he’s proud of.
“I believe in Cheyenne, and I appreciate the voters of Ward 1 for believing in me. I look forward to working with Mayor Patrick Collins, and I believe with the turnover in the council, we’re going to have the ability to get some things done,” Laybourn said, noting the revitalization of downtown and the West Edge.
White has served on the council since 2015, when he was originally appointed to Councilman Jimmy Valdez’s seat after Valdez died. The following year, he was elected to a four-year term.
With 21 years of government experience, currently overseeing staff and budgets as a program manager for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, White, the current council vice president, said he’s prepared to continue serving the residents of Ward 1. As the council liaison to the Downtown Development Authority, White is a supporter of downtown revitalization and Cheyenne’s small businesses.
As for projects he’s proud to have worked on during the last five years, he pointed to the Civic Center Commons and a number of “non-headline grabbing” accomplishments, like making it easier to start a food truck.
“For me, it’s truly an honor. I feel very blessed to be given another opportunity to represent the people of Ward 1. And for the citizens of Ward 1, they can expect me to be inclusive, and they can expect me to listen. I’m always going to do my best to ask questions, listen and just make the best decisions I can based on the data and conversations that I have,” White said.
Ward 2
With Councilman Dicky Shanor deciding not to run for reelection this year, three new candidates advanced to the general election alongside incumbent Bryan Cook. But in the end, experience won out for the voters in Ward 2, who elected Cook and former City Councilman Tom Segrave.
Cook received the high- est number of votes with 5,903 (31.7%), followed by Segrave with 5,253 (28.2%). Challengers Keren Meister-Emerich and Boyd Wig-gam fell short, receiving 4,551 and 2,762 votes respectively.
Cook has served on the council for two terms since being elected in 2012, and the residents of Ward 2 wanted to continue that service.
Currently serving as the executive director of the Wyoming Citizen Review Panel, Cook said he wants to continue encouraging development and making Cheyenne more business friendly, increase accountability when it comes to city spending and find “out-of-the box” solutions for the city’s problems. During his time on council, he pointed to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Foundation and the Belvoir Ranch Recreation Fund as innovative ways the city became more fiscally responsible.
“I appreciate the voters’ trust in me and their faith in me. And I would like to think that the work I’ve done over the last eight years correlates to the amount of votes that I received,” Cook said, noting the high turnout of this election. “I’m very humbled.”
Though not currently serving on the council, Segrave promised voters that he’d bring experience back to city hall, having served two consecutive terms starting in 2001. The voters of Ward 2 resonated with that message and elected Segrave to serve alongside Cook.
Segrave, concerned about the path the current council was headed down, pointed to examples of fiscal irresponsibility, a dysfunctional relationship with the mayor and the city’s low levels of reserves. Having previously served as the chairman of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce board and president of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority board, Segrave hopes to bring back fiscal responsibility and make Cheyenne more business friendly.
“We had four great people running in Ward 2, and honestly, any two of us would have done a great job, so I’m particularly thankful. But we’ve got a lot of great things coming in the future in Cheyenne. I really believe that the next few years are going to be very, very busy, and Ward 2 will profit from that, as will Ward 1 and Ward 3,” Segrave said, pointing to the city’s new mayor and council representatives. “I think we’re going to have a great team. It’s gonna be a very positive experience for the city.”
Ward 3
The voters in Ward 3 made it clear they were ready for a change, choosing to elect former councilman Richard Johnson and newcomer Michelle Aldrich over incumbents Mike Luna and Rocky Case.
Aldrich will become the only woman on the city of Cheyenne’s governing body in January after Orr relinquishes the top office. She earned the highest number of votes of the Ward 3 candidates, gaining the support of 4,584 constituents (27.6%) in Ward 3.
Following closely behind was Johnson, who received 4,326 votes (26%). Incumbents Case and Luna fell short, earning 3,905 and 3,680 votes, respectively.
As a longtime teacher and the current Career and Technical Education Director for the Wyoming Department of Education, Aldrich will bring a diverse educational background and a fresh perspective to the council.
On the campaign trail, Aldrich stressed the importance of pooling research and resources so the council can make the best decisions for a given situation. She pointed to public transit as an area for improvement, saying the current bus schedules don’t support families and working class individuals.
Ultimately, Aldrich said she doesn’t favor “emotional flamethrowing,” but would rather foster a constructive, collaborative environment that is welcoming to families and young professionals.
“The message that was sent loud and clear is that Ward 3 is ready for change, and we’re ready to address some of the things that have gone neglected over the last several years. This is a fresh start with a new mayor, and I’m excited and hopeful that we’re going to be able to get some projects finished up and start some others that have been waiting, and that we’ll see a council that can work together in order to benefit our community,” Aldrich said.
Richard Johnson will bring his vibrant personality and fundraising capabilities back to the City Council, after losing his job and deciding not to run for reelection in 2018. He previously served on the council from 2015-19, and the residents of Ward 3 wanted him back in office, which is what led him to run again in the first place.
Johnson has an eccentric personality that shows through in projects he’s driven to fruition, including the skate park and the Depot Plaza splash pad, and he hopes to continue building a better, more engaged community for all residents in Cheyenne.
Johnson was unable to be reached for comment after election results came in Tuesday night.