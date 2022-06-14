...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County including Wheatland, South Laramie
Range and adjacent foothills, and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, in partnership with the Cheyenne League of Women Voters, will host two voter “drop-ins” and election “job fairs” this week at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave, in the Willow Room.
The first will be Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and the second will be Saturday, June 18, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The public will get information on registration, voter ID, voting options and serving their community as an election judge. The clerk’s office is recruiting judges from the Democratic, Libertarian or Constitution parties, as well as voters who are unaffiliated. Republican judges are needed in Pine Bluffs. Judges must be at least 16 years of age, be a U.S. citizen and Laramie County resident. Basic computer skills are required.
Primary election day is Aug. 16, with early and absentee voting starting July 1. The General Election is Nov. 8.