CHEYENNE – Two seats in Ward 1 on the Cheyenne City Council are up for election this November, and the race has four candidates – two incumbents and two newcomers who hope to bring representation for the city’s south side.
Incumbents Jeff White and Pete Laybourn, along with challenger Cameron Karajanis shared their ideas, goals and concerns for the city at a League of Women Voters forum Thursday night. Ward 1 candidate Miguel Reyes was not in attendance.
In the Q&A-style forum, the candidates shared their thoughts on budget cuts, the council’s consent agenda and annexation, along with other issues facing the city. The entire forum can be viewed on the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page.
What are your budget priorities for the city?
Both Laybourn and White witnessed cuts at the city due to COVID-19 firsthand, including a reduction in force that laid off 17 city employees when COVID-19 hit. No department in the city went untouched, including the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
For his budget priorities, Laybourn said he wouldn’t look to one department to shoulder the burden of budget cuts, though he hopes that won’t be necessary during next year’s budgeting process.
“If it comes down to it, we’re going to have to really focus on those essential services – police, fire, sanitation, Board of Public Utilities. But at this present time, I think we’ve managed to cut the budget and spread the pain around. So I hope that we will be able to basically see this through and look forward to next year’s budget in a better atmosphere.”
White agreed with Laybourn about the difficulties of the cuts from COVID-19, and was cautious in talking about next year. While the city’s sales tax revenue was much better than projected this summer, the state of Wyoming is facing a budget crisis, in part due to the slowdown in the oil and gas industry, and that could affect the state’s funding to municipalities.
“I think a lot depends on what the state Legislature does, as far as the money that they give to municipalities around the state. But the three pillars of any municipal government are public health, infrastructure and public safety. So those three things certainly have to be the top three priorities to maintain as best we can,” White said, noting that he hopes the financial situation improves and that he saw promise in Laramie County receiving significant sales tax revenue from the wind turbines at Belvoir Ranch, which he supported.
Karajanis said he agreed with both Laybourn and White on the struggles during this summer’s budget session, noting that he hopes some CARES Act funding can help with the deficits. He also agreed with White one the three pillars of government – public health, infrastructure and public safety.
“We’re still down firefighters on apparatuses. We have one ladder that has four (firefighters), and the rest of them are below the national recommendation, and we’re still down police officers because of budgetary reasons,” Karajanis said.
It takes three council members to vote to remove an issue from the consent agenda. Given that these matters are discussed and placed on the agenda and during meetings that are not as accessible to the public as regular City Council meetings, do you see this as an issue to address, and how would you go about changing this practice?
Note: Items on the consent agenda are approved by the City Council with no discussion because they are considered routine business. For those items, the discussions occur during the council committee meetings Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
In recent weeks, Laybourn has consistently vocalized concerns about the council’s use of the consent agenda. He agreed that the committee meetings are less accessible for residents and said that anyone should be able to request an item to be removed from the consent agenda.
“How does the public know what happens in the committee meetings?” Laybourn asked.
He continued, “Three members is just way too many. Any member of the council, without any assistance from anyone else, should be able to remove (an item),” adding that constituents shouldn’t have to beg for an item to be discussed by council.
On the other hand, White said consent agendas are used regularly across the state and country. He added that in his experience, he’s removed items from the consent agenda at the request of constituents and has never had an issue getting two members to concur.
“The consent agenda is something that’s regularly used, and it’s used by every single City Council in the state, along with the state Legislature, along with the United States Congress, and it’s actually recommended as a good practice, as far as conducting meetings, by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities,” White said.
Karajanis agreed with White, noting that he’s tuned into committee meetings and spoken with council members about consent agenda items.
“As far as the consent agenda, it’s a nationwide thing. I agree with it; it does make things go smoothly for a council for a government, and I don’t think it needs to be changed,” Karajanis said, noting that constituents can reach out on platforms like Facebook to voice their concerns about consent agenda items.
There are several county pockets within the city. Should they be annexed into the city, why or why not? Should there be options available to offset the cost for annexation?
When it comes to annexation, Karajanis said an important factor to consider is infrastructure and public safety.
One of the benefits of annexing properties is that it simplifies response for police, fire, sanitation and snow removal, but more property within city limits also means more responsibility for those agencies.
“As we keep annexing property and expanding the city limits, we’ve got to think of infrastructure, safety and welfare. Like I mentioned before in previous forums, our fire and police are short, so we keep annexing property into the city, and it’s creating an issue of response times,” Karajanis said.
White spoke in support of annexing county pockets into the city, but cautioned stretching public safety and infrastructure resources too thin. He also mentioned the benefits of annexation and how it clarifies responses for public safety and public services, as well as makes things clearer for land surveyors and developers.
“I support annexation, but with the fiscal uncertainty that we’re currently facing, we need to be very cautious and should not over-annex outside the resources that we currently have,” White said.
Laybourn focused instead on the city’s current approach to annexation and subdivisions. He said a change needs to happen, and that they’ve “thrown caution to the wind in our developments.” He said they’ve ignored a slow and gradual approach, pointing to the Sweetgrass development in south Cheyenne that’s growing “like a weed.”
“That is a huge number of people, a big area that we serve with our water and sewer service to south Cheyenne, so we have a colossal issue upcoming here. ... We are now in a position where we have to come up with policies, and follow those policies through because we’ve really got behind the eight ball,” Laybourn said.