CHEYENNE – With Tuesday’s election right around the corner, the Cheyenne City Council candidates in Ward 1 shared their thoughts on arts in Cheyenne, an anti-discrimination ordinance and downtown revitalization at a forum hosted by the Cheyenne Public Employees Association.
The Ward 1 candidates took the stage Tuesday night, and the Ward 2 and Ward 3 forums were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The Cheyenne Public Employees Association will post all three forums on its Facebook page Fri-day, which can be found at www.facebook.com/CheyenneCPEA.
Ward 1 incumbent Councilman Jeff White was unable to attend the forum for health reasons, but he provided written responses to the questions selected by the Tribune Eagle, which can be found below.
How do you view the arts as a part of the community fabric, and how would you approach community arts funding and support of public venues and art events?
The forum was hosted at the Cheyenne Civic Center, which has been the focus of city conversations about arts funding. The Civic Center ran a significant budget deficit last year, which brought up the question of whether the city should continue to subsidize Civic Center operations at the level it had previously.
Councilman Pete Laybourn said the Civic Center is a testament to the city’s commitment to the arts, though noted that he doesn’t anticipate seeing any changes with its operations. Instead, he pushed the idea of supporting other initiatives similar to the Art in Public Places program.
“There’s a lot of opportunities that I’d like to support, like the recent Paint Slingers murals downtown. That was pretty much a private effort of some very talented people,” Laybourn said, noting the importance of public-private partnerships, like when he helped erect the bust of Dr. King at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
He also noted the atmosphere that public arts brings to the city, which he said is “very important to our community in attracting people to Cheyenne and keeping them when they get here.”
In full transparency, newcomer Miguel Reyes said the arts weren’t his area of expertise and that it’s OK to admit that.
“I’ve never been an artsy guy, but if they need the support, we need to look and see what support they need,” Reyes said.
Cameron Karajanis, the other newcomer in the race, agreed that he is not really an artistic guy, except on the basketball court. Still, he commended the current council’s dedication to the arts, and said it’s important to bring the community and its business together to collaborate on art projects.
“Our council has done an amazing job, with the Art Walks, the murals that Mr. Laybourn talked about with the Paint Slingers, you have the Lincoln Theater that’s up and running, and the Civic Center is bringing in more acts,” Karajanis said, noting that Whiskey Meyers is scheduled to come here in 2021. “That’s huge, and bringing that into Cheyenne is something that really needs to happen.”
For Councilman White, the arts are as essential as the other functions of city government. He added that events like the Hispanic Festival, the Celtic Festival and the Cheyenne Mural Project all “strengthened the fabric of our community” and provided benefits to residents’ well-being.
“The three main pillars of city government are health, safety and welfare, and I would put arts in the welfare category. I believe that a vibrant arts scene gives a city a unique identity and shows its sense of pride, making it more of an attraction for investment and economic opportunity,” White wrote.
Do you support an ordinance prohibiting discrimination against any person based upon their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity for employment, housing and public accommodations?
In Cheyenne, gay or transgender residents may still face discrimination in housing and public accommodations due to a lack of protections at the city or state level. The state also lacks a nondiscrimination law for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking employment.
In 2015, the Cheyenne City Council let an anti-discrimination ordinance die that would’ve changed the law, though the council passed an anti-discrimination resolution in 2016 that simply voiced its stance against discrimination. Mayor Marian Orr also clarified that the city would not discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals applying for jobs at city hall.
Laybourn said the current federal regulations go far enough for protections, adding that discrimination is illegal in the eyes of the federal government.
“That means that as it flows down to the state and to the city, we will have to abide by that. … I’m of the belief that we have to treat people fairly, and that I’m pleased that we’re seeing that at the highest law level in our land, so that there’s no question about it, and it will apply equally here, as well as anywhere else in the USA,” Laybourn said.
Reyes also disagreed with the prospect of an anti-discrimination ordinance, noting the case in Colorado, where a baker was sued for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. He said an ordinance could open “a whole new can of worms.”
“You protect one (person’s rights), but you take away from another. That’s not OK,” Reyes said, noting that building an accepting, inclusive society begins in the home, by teaching kids right from wrong.
Karajanis agreed more with Laybourn, citing the protections solidified by the Supreme Court. Instead, he said the city should look at addressing racial discrimination in the workplace.
“I think the biggest issue we’re seeing right now across the nation is race. … Racial discrimination in the workplace is happening all over the place, and we need to address that first,” Karajanis said.
On the other hand, White said he’s a supporter of an anti-discrimination ordinance and voted yes when the ordinance was voted down by the majority of the council in 2015. He also voted for the anti-discrimination resolution that was passed by the council the following year.
“The reason for my position is this: I believe that the only thing a person should be judged on is the quality of their work. Period. ... For me, what matters most is that all people can live and work in their full authenticity and provide for their families without threat to their safety and dignity,” White wrote.
What does revitalizing the downtown mean to you, and what ideas do you have to accomplish this?
Ward 1 encompasses Cheyenne’s downtown, so it’s common for those council members to serve as the liaison to the Downtown Development Authority and work on other downtown projects.
Laybourn focused on the infrastructure downtown, pointing to a sidewalk, curb and gutter plan he’s been working on to make downtown more accessible. In Cheyenne, whoever owns the property also owns the sidewalk in front of it, which makes it hard for the city to make repairs on its own.
“I have a practical plan to come up with the utilization of a process in the downtown district of the city paying for the curb and gutter and the property owner paying for the sidewalk. I think we can do some patching; I think we can do some repairing, but really, that deterioration is unacceptable. If we’re going to progress with downtown, it has to meet ADA, so that everyone can travel through the downtown,” Laybourn said.
Reyes said revitalizing downtown includes bringing in new businesses, beautifying storefronts and improving the parking situation, which he called “a huge issue.”
He also added that he doesn’t support the West Edge revitalization “because we do not have the infrastructure to support that. Our fire department is not strong enough right now. We have engines that are falling apart, trucks are falling apart, people that are underpaid. ... We don’t have the personnel that take care of the West Edge if we do build it.”
Karajanis said the downtown has grown substantially, thanks to the dedication of business owners who have opened shops like Alexis Drake and Presidential Barber Shop, and added that the city has also made revitalization progress with projects like the new Municipal Court building.
“As a council, if somebody wants to come in, we need to create avenues where they can revitalize these buildings downtown,” Karajanis said, noting the “nightmare” that The Metropolitan owners went through with the city’s Unified Development Code. “That needs to change. That’s what council needs to do is come up with these avenues to help revitalize downtown.”
White offered a number of examples of how to continue the revitalization of downtown, noting the “amazing” improvements seen downtown thanks to the Downtown Development Authority, along with the city’s three other economic development agencies. White voiced support for the Reed Avenue Corridor and West Edge projects, and suggested the possibility of Tax Increment Financing for redevelopment.
He said supporting downtown business initiatives is also important, pointing to the DDA’s recent outdoor events like Summertime on the Streets.
“Downtown Cheyenne is the heart of our city, and having a healthy heart is essential to having a strong city. Why is a strong downtown important to us? Because of the recognition that a strong downtown district can be a major stimulator for economic growth and a key revenue generator for our city,” White wrote.