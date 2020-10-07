CHEYENNE – Two seats are open on the Cheyenne City Council in Ward 2, and the race includes an incumbent, a former councilman and two newcomers who hope to bring a fresh perspective.
Incumbent Bryan Cook, two-term councilman Tom Segrave, Boyd Wiggam and Keren Meister-Emerich expanded their thoughts on budget priorities and COVID-19 response during a Q&A-style League of Women Voters forum Tuesday night.
Is there anything the city government should be doing to slow the spread of COVID-19? Should masks be requir-ed in public places?
For Boyd Wiggam, a lawyer in town raising his school-age kids, his “conservative, Libertarian mindset” comes with a strong support for the free market.
“I generally am not a big fan of trying to impose restrictions,” Wiggam said, noting the effects on the economy. “The way I see things, less is more.”
He added that from COVID-19 closures came creative solutions, like the Summertime on the Streets event downtown that blocked off city blocks for outdoor seating. Wiggam said that is something the city can look at doing more in the future to help support businesses.
Incumbent Bryan Cook, the director of the Wyoming Citizens Review Panel, said it would be “imprudent” for the council to create any mandates or restrictions without guidance from county health officials.
“They’re the experts; they’re the people that we need to listen to, as well as the medical personnel and first responders. Those are the folks that need to be making those decisions and that I trust to have the expertise to advise us,” Cook said.
Cook agreed with Wiggam on the value of those creative solutions, and said it’s the council’s job to advocate for local businesses, especially during such a difficult time.
Keren Meister-Emerich, a longtime teacher with a background in technology, agreed with Cook’s comments on the role of county health officials, saying it’s their “duty” to decide if restrictions are necessary.
Still, she noted the importance of collaborating with groups like the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Development Authority to help support local businesses, also pointing to events like Summertime on the Streets.
“I like the fact of getting the whole family out and enjoying our short summers and our beautiful weather when we have it. I’m in favor of that. I think that we should look for other ways that we can promote our own local businesses; I’d like to see a few more promotions,” Meister-Emerich said.
For Tom Segrave, an insurance agent and former councilman, a mask mandate in public would be going too far.
“We all have a responsibility to each other. Let’s be safe; let’s be safe when we’re in the crowd. It’s not hard to wear a mask. But on the other hand, we should not require people to wear a mask when they’re driving in the car by themselves,” Segrave said.
He also pointed to the recent closure of the Municipal Building due to a positive case of COVID-19, asking that if schools stay open when cases are confirmed, why doesn’t city hall?
“I have not heard one councilperson bring this up, and that’s not acceptable. That should be challenged,” Segrave said.
To that, Cook said the decision was made by Mayor Marian Orr without consulting the council.
With the financial constraints due to COVID-19, what are your budget priorities?
Cook, who saw the effects of COVID-19 on the city’s budget firsthand, said the city has to look at the funding available and figure out how to meet the expectations of Cheyenne residents when it comes to city services.
“We have to balance necessary and needed services that our citizens have come to expect with the funding and the money that is available. And we also have to continue to make sure we’re operating efficiently, whether that be in sanitation, maintenance, the parks, things of that nature, as well as the day-to-day services that our citizens have become used to,” Cook said.
Meister-Emerich said her main focuses would remain on health, safety, welfare and infrastructure, though she takes a “holistic” approach to finding solutions to problems.
“It’s crucial that we take care of the health and safety we have, but if we can’t take care of our roads ... people that come to this community are not going to think very positively about it for economic development if we don’t have decent highways, decent streets, decent sidewalks,” Meister-Emerich said, noting that she’d support using a voter-approved seventh-penny sales tax to boost revenue.
Segrave said the city needs to create more streams of sales tax revenue, anticipating a significant drop in revenue from the state. He added that all the candidates agree that police, fire and sanitation are vital to the city, and instead pointed to the current City Council for overspending on projects and completing them past deadline.
“If you look at what the last council has done, they’ve been over budget on the Campstool viaduct, the Municipal Court, the Depot splash park, the Prairie roundabout. It goes on and on. … It is incumbent upon the council and the mayor to use funds wisely. Obviously, this group has not used the funds wisely,” Segrave said.
Wiggam agreed that the main priorities need to be the “primary functions” of city government: public safety, public health and public welfare. He also noted that police and fire need to come first.
Still, he said the voters have trusted the city with a number of recreational facilities and that the city has a job to uphold that agreement, suggesting the possibility of privatization. He said looking toward the future is important for budget decisions.
“The way I will approach any of these decisions as a city councilman is to look through a longer-term lens,” Wiggam said. “I believe it’s critical that we focus on when we’re spending money; we need to focus on how we’re going to expand our tax base and how to expand our own revenue. … I will prioritize spending money in ways that will generate more money in the long run.”