CHEYENNE – Two seats are up for grabs on the Cheyenne City Council in Ward 2, and a number of newcomers are hoping to fill the shoes of Councilman Dicky Shanor, who isn’t running for reelection this year.
Bryan Cook, the only incumbent in the race, will face off against Tom Segrave, Keren Meister-Emerich and Boyd Wiggam in the general election this November. Four out of the five candidates advanced to the general election, with James Johnson’s campaign coming to an end after receiving the fewest votes.
Cook received the highest number of votes, with 2,957, and former two-term Councilman Tom Segrave came in second with 2,652 votes. Keren Meister-Emerich, one of two women running for a seat on the all-male council, received 2,415 votes, and Wiggam narrowly defeated Johnson, earning 1,298 to Johnson's 1,169 votes.
Cook attributed his strong community support to his voting record and dedication to the city.
“I look forward to having the opportunity to serve Ward 2, God willing, for the next four years,” Cook said, noting that he’s open to listen to voters, learn and make improvements where necessary.
"I do still very much want to hear from folks on how to improve. There's still a large group of folks who didn't support me, but you can always learn how to improve. So that's what I'm hoping to do by going door to door, having an active social media presence and so forth," Cook said.
Segrave, who served on the City Council from 2001-08, voiced his concerns about the actions of the current council on the campaign trail. He hoped to bring a level of experience and professionalism back to City Hall.
“I have not been on the council for 12 years, and I’m pleased that at least a few people remembered me,” Segrave said.
Segrave said that if he’s elected in November, he’ll focus on expanding his constituents’ access to housing, transportation and recreation.
“We’ll look at projects that we all think are important to the city and Ward 2," Segrave said.
For Meister-Emerich, she said voters appreciated that she didn’t have an agenda going into the race, other than to improve the city. She comes with a diverse educational background, including experience in computer science and programming, and a holistic approach to problem solving.
“Mostly what I want to do is really work collaboratively, work for consensus, work toward getting information from everybody and looking at things from multiple points of view, and working with that to make the best decisions for the city,” Meister-Emerich said.
She voiced her appreciation for those who had confidence in her campaign and showed up at the ballot box.
Wiggam could not be reached for comment Tuesday night, but has run his campaign on creating a better future for the children of Cheyenne.
He previously told the Tribune Eagle, “I really feel like it’s time for me to use the education and experience that I have to try to help the community. It’s really about trying to build a better future for the kids who are my children’s age.”
In November’s general election, the top two vote-getters will each earn a seat on the Cheyenne City Council.