CHEYENNE – Two seats are open on the Cheyenne City Council in Ward 3, and the race has come down to two incumbents, one former city councilman and one newcomer.
All four candidates expanded on their views on deferred maintenance, cuts in funding from the state and the city’s role in lobbying the Legislature at a final forum hosted Thursday night by the Cheyenne Public Employees Association.
To watch the forums involving the mayoral candidates and candidates in Wards 1, 2 and 3, head to the Cheyenne Public Employees Association Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CheyenneCPEA.
Cheyenne, like many other governments, has failed to plan for longterm maintenance of facilities and grounds. What funding sources would you propose to address this issue?
In her 2019 State of the City address, Mayor Marian Orr said Cheyenne has $160 million in deferred maintenance, including everything from roads to fire stations. While the city has a capital improvement plan, the biggest problem is identifying funding sources for the projects.
Michelle Aldrich, one of two women running for a seat on the all-male council, said the city needs to focus on savings and building the economy to help address these deferred maintenance issues. She also mentioned the possibility of seeking grant funding for projects and taking a dive into the city’s currently owned property to see if there’s any possibilities for sales or better utilization.
“I’m hopeful we’ll be able to receive those grant opportunities. I also am hopeful that we might be able to update our property inventory and that we can take a look at properties that are not planned for future use and put those on the market,” Aldrich said.
Councilman Rocky Case agreed with Aldrich that the city should reevaluate its property to see if there’s room for improvement, but also added that the council needs to consider longterm costs when looking at projects like new parks in the beginning phases. That way, new projects or redevelopment don’t add to the city’s deferred maintenance costs down the line.
“Basically, (we need) good, strong analytic decision-making in the future, and to make a solid list of what’s savable, what’s not, and if it’s not, let’s figure out a way to dispose of it,” Case said.
Councilman Mike Luna agreed with Case and Aldrich that the city needs to reevaluate the current property it owns, saying, “If we’re not fully utilizing the property, we need to get rid of them.”
Luna added that the city needs to kick up its preventative maintenance to help prevent issues in the future.
“I’ve lived in my house for 27 years, and I’m always doing something to it. Preventative maintenance – I think that’s a key word to taking care of your property and making it last longer,” Luna said.
Former Councilman Richard Johnson also agreed with looking into the city’s currently owned properties, but cautioned against using grant funding or sixth-penny sales tax revenue to fund such maintenance projects.
“Just like my strategic plan, it’s just like, ‘OK, which building do we want to fix? How are we going to do it? Let’s make a constructive budget. Let’s figure out how to work at supplemental budgets, and let’s get something done,’” Johnson said.
If the state cuts city funding, what ideas do you have for making up that deficit?
The state of Wyoming’s direct distribution to its cities, towns and counties is a point of great concern for local officials, as the state slashes its budget to make up for a $1.25 billion projected shortfall.
The city of Cheyenne is slated to get hit even harder after the Legislature changed its funding model to better support smaller communities in the state.
Luna said going forward, it will be important for the city to look at its needs and its wants and “choose wisely.” For Luna, it comes down to the city functioning within its needs.
“Right now, there’s times that we will buy new vehicles, just because they’re starting to cost us a dollar here and a dollar there. Well, sometimes you have to deal with that until greener pastures come,” Luna said.
Johnson said while the state’s direct distribution to Cheyenne is a point of concern, there is a bigger budget picture that needs to be looked at. He said the city will have to balance its budget with whatever funding streams are available and look to expand those revenue streams in the future.
“What we should be worrying about is our community itself. We’re the capital city; the state is going to do massive cuts in regards to their employees. So we’re going to lose a tax base when these people actually probably leave for greener pastures,” Johnson said.
Aldrich likened the situation to a normal household budget, saying that it’s not a matter of if the state cuts funding, but when. She agreed with Luna that the city will have to live within its means, but also suggested the city do more to expand its tax base, like becoming more business friendly and attracting new residents to town.
“Just like your home budget, if you can’t pay your bills and you’ve cut everything you can cut, you have to look at other sources of revenue. In our community, we have the opportunity to do economic development to build our tax base. … We make it a business-friendly community, and we work toward building our community with jobs and opportunities so that we can have more people moving into our community in order to help to increase our sales tax, as well as our tax base,” Aldrich said.
Case agreed with Aldrich that attracting new businesses would help soften the blow, adding that the city needs to revise its Unified Development Code to make it easier for new businesses to open up shop. While the city’s direct distribution will drop, Case said Cheyenne still has a positive outlook moving forward, with current sales tax numbers and future development projects.
“We need to revamp our business processes related to building codes and make a clear path for folks to be able to get things done. The one thing that we need to keep our sights on is there’s going to be a slight population boom coming in with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent over the next decade and a half. And that will help soften the blow in terms of those sales and use tax revenues,” Case said.
Should the city of Cheyenne take an active role in lobbying the state Legislature? If so, what role would the City Council play?
Aldrich said while city employees have a constitutional right to make their voices heard by the Legislature, she’s not certain it should happen on the city’s dime. She also said she doesn’t believe the city should have a full-time lobbyist, but rather that the council should use their connections to help pass legislation that’s good for Cheyenne.
“I think that City Council members and the mayor should be working with the local legislators in order to do what’s best for the city,” Aldrich said.
Case agreed with Aldrich that he doesn’t believe city employees should lobby on the clock, noting that they’re free to do so on their own time. Case said the city should lobby at the state, adding that can be accomplished through the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, a lobbying group that the city pays yearly dues to.
“The City Council should absolutely work with (the Wyoming Association of Municipalities) to deliver those messages to the state legislators, and the City Council members that do have the time absolutely should deliver those messages individually to our local legislators,” Case said.
Luna agreed that city employees are free to lobby on their own time, but that the City Council shouldn’t play a role in lobbying. Instead, he suggested they leave that up to local elected representatives.
“I think our legislators, if they cared enough about their city, they would want to take care of their own city. That’s what they’re voted in for,” Luna said.
On the other hand, Johnson pointed to a number of examples in the past where city staff gave valuable input for Cheyenne in front of the Legislature, including Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak and staff from the Board of Public Utilities.
He said he’d support staff lobbying with city approval, and said that his “lobbying” as a councilman happened during private conversations with local lawmakers.
“As long as it’s signed off by leadership or the department heads or the mayor, even if the mayor wants to go with you to support these types of things that can benefit Cheyenne, I see no issues with it,” Johnson said.