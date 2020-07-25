CHEYENNE – When Boyd Wiggam graduated from the University of Wyoming, Cheyenne was dealing with significant economic contractions. Though he was able to find a job, many of his fellow graduates weren’t as lucky, which made it difficult for them to build a life in Wyoming’s capital city.
Now that he’s raising his own school-age children here, Wiggam wants to create a better path for bright young minds to stay in Cheyenne. Looking at the city’s current financial situation, which reminds Wiggam of the climate he graduated in, he believes he can make a difference on the Cheyenne City Council.
That’s why he’s running for a Ward 2 seat in this year’s election.
“I really feel like it’s time for me to use the education and experience that I have to try to help the community. It’s really about trying to build a better future for the kids who are my children’s age,” Wiggam said.
After selling insurance for a bit after college, Wiggam realized he’d need more skills to address the problems he saw firsthand with the job market. He went back to school for economic development planning, working internships in both the city attorney and planning and development offices.
Now, with a couple decades of experience, Wiggam hopes to bring Cheyenne into the future by increasing the capacity for economic development, which will take a multi-faceted approach that deals with a number of quality-of-life issues. He pointed to a number of factors – affordable housing, infrastructure, transportation – that can affect the city’s development opportunities.
By upgrading the unified development code and making the process easier for housing developers, Wiggam said the city will see even greater economic effects.
“If housing took up a smaller share of people’s paycheck, they’d have more money to do more in the community and support other businesses, maybe take other trips, and just generally have a higher standard of living. If we weren’t so rigid about what it takes to construct housing, it’d help us keep the housing supply up with demand in the community,” Wiggam said.
Part of creating a healthy economic environment deals with creating more opportunities for education and certification. Wiggam said the city could work more closely with Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming to pave a path for Cheyenne residents to get higher-paying jobs.
As the city grows, more housing becomes available and the economy expands, Wiggam also noted the need for arterial infrastructure improvements.
“A big piece of this is infrastructure – making sure we have high-quality, well-maintained infrastructure in place. This includes ensuring that our transportation network is effective, efficient and affordable,” Wiggam said.
With his plans for improvement, Wiggam said one of the most important aspects is having a “clear, transparent and thorough” process. While working in planning and development and law, he saw the value in hearing all sides of the story and getting input from a variety of sources.
As a parent with four kids, the youngest being 4 and the oldest 15, Wiggam said he’s also well acquainted with that community. He said the council should represent the different slices of the community they serve.
“I’m really dependent on constituents to bring things to my attention and give me information that I may not have otherwise,” Wiggam said. “A critical part of serving on an elected body, especially a policymaking body like the council, is to be available, to be open, to be accessible and to listen.”
Wiggam is running against Tom Segrave, James Johnson, Keren Meister-Emerich and incumbent Bryan Cook for one of two open seats in Ward 2.
Wyoming’s primary election is Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3. Absentee and early voting are underway now.