SHERIDAN – WY Vote, a nonprofit created for voter education and engagement, launched a website on Monday to support its mission: All eligible Wyoming citizens are informed voters in each election.
The website, located at wyvote.vote, serves as a one-stop shop to find resources for registration and voting; understand the responsibilities of elected offices; and find, by county, all the elected positions and filed candidates in the upcoming 2022 election. Candidates who provided an email at filing will be invited to register on the site, and then submit a profile on why they are running and their top priorities.
The home page points the user to the three primary sections: general information, elected positions and candidates. Scrolling down the page will display information on WY Vote, followed by an interactive map that navigates the user to their county page, displaying all offices and candidates. A voter checklist guides online visitors through the process.
WY Vote and the website has been a labor of love by its founder, Gail Symons of Sheridan. She describes herself as a “civics wonk” who also runs Civics307.com, a nonpartisan blog about the Wyoming State Legislature.
The genesis of WY Vote came from research on voter participation rates in the state. Only 30% of eligible citizens vote in primary elections, a percentage that doubles in the general election. However, 63% of legislative races and more than 90% of county races are determined in the primary. When asked about participation, responses ranged from “my vote does not count” to “I don’t know the candidates.”