CHEYENNE – After the presidential race was called Saturday morning for former Vice President Joe Biden, Wyoming’s elected leaders largely remained quiet for the rest of the day, with only the future member of the state’s congressional delegation weighing in on the election.
However, Biden’s win, which came after Pennsylvania was called for him, was not accepted by President Donald Trump, who said the election was "far from over" in a statement sent shortly after the race was called Saturday morning.
With Trump vowing to take the issue to the courts, the news of Biden’s victory drew a mixed reaction from Republican lawmakers, with some insisting the race was not yet over.
Among them was Wyoming’s U.S. Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis, who won her seat in a landslide Tuesday night. In a statement provided to the WTE on Saturday afternoon, Lummis did not acknowledge a winner in the presidential race.
“Given how off-base the mainstream media has been, I will wait until all votes are counted and voting irregularities are looked into before issuing a statement on an election that remains very much up in the air,” Lummis said.
“I remember one particular media moniker noting that democracy dies in darkness on their masthead, and there remains much that needs a little sunlight before we know the outcome of this election,” she continued.
Lummis, who has been a steadfast supporter of Trump and his policies throughout her campaign, was the only member of Wyoming’s future or current delegation to provide comment after the race was called Saturday by every major news outlet.
Her future colleague, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was attending a family funeral Saturday and unavailable to weigh in, according to a spokeswoman for the senator.
U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., who is retiring and will see Lummis take his seat in January, was also unavailable for immediate comment following Biden being declared the 46th president on Saturday. A request for comment from Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who won reelection to a third term easily Tuesday night, also had not been returned by press time.
A spokesman for Gov. Mark Gordon, meanwhile, said the governor was unlikely to issue a statement by Saturday night. Earlier in the week, Gordon tweeted that he was “not surprised” that it would take some time to declare a presidential winner.
"Voting is one of our country’s most precious rights,” Gordon said in the tweet. "People care that we get this election right. Every citizen’s vote matters and needs to be properly counted. Wyoming has done that well.”
Wyoming still firmly Trump country
Though Trump lost in some of the states he won in 2016, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the president continued to receive high approval from Wyoming voters this year.
Wyoming gave Trump his largest margin of victory in 2016, with about 68.2% of the state’s voters opting for him. This year's election brought him about 20,000 more votes in Wyoming than in 2016, giving him 70% of the vote, according to preliminary results.
Despite Biden’s overwhelming defeat in the state, Wyoming Democratic Chairman Joe Barbuto remained confident that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “will show overwhelming commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of our state.”
The Democratic chairman was also critical of Wyoming’s congressional delegates, who he said need to acknowledge the reality of Trump’s defeat.
“In the end, despite Trump’s frivolous lawsuits and bloviating about how the election was rigged, democracy will win,” Barbuto said in a statement. “We’ve seen time and time again that Wyoming’s federal delegation and Senator-elect Lummis are ready at the drop of a pin to defend Donald Trump – now would be a great time for them to prove they’re willing to do the same for democracy.”
During the past week, Trump has repeatedly and falsely suggested that the ongoing counts of eligible ballots are illegitimate. As a result, his team has filed lawsuits to stop counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia, though none have been successful so far.
Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne insisted Saturday that the various litigation filed by the Trump campaign “will just have to play out” before knowing the results with certainty.
“It is important to assure that every LEGAL ballot is counted,” Eathorne said in a statement sent to the WTE. “Nothing matters more than election integrity. Fast election results may not be fair or final elections results.”
It remains to be seen when, or if, Trump will concede the presidential race. As of late Saturday afternoon, the president was continuing to tweet unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in the election.
Pro-Trump rally held at Capitol
Though Biden’s victory had yet to draw much reaction from the state's elected leaders, several local residents expressed their opposition to the result in a pro-Trump rally held at the Wyoming State Capitol on Saturday.
Roughly 40 protestors, a few of whom were armed, gathered on the grounds of the Capitol around noon and stayed there for about an hour, joining together in chants of “Stop the steal!” and “Trump 2020.” The rally was similar to ones held Saturday at several state capitols, including in North Dakota and Arizona.
Local resident Donald Crerar, who had donned military gear and was carrying an assault rifle, was one of the main organizers of the rally. He said the event was planned Friday, and word about it quickly spread on social media.
“It’s just basically to come out and show support for President Trump, who’s still our president,” said Crerar, as passing cars honked their horns in support of the rally. “We think the election was rigged and stolen, and we’ll see in the coming months what happens through the courts."
“Until then, we support Wyoming, we support our presidency and we just want a clean election,” he added. "If Biden and Harris win, so be it, but let’s be transparent."
Some even came from elsewhere in the state to demonstrate in front of the Capitol. Linda and Doug Bergeron, an older couple from Casper, heard about the rally through friends Saturday morning, and they quickly decided to make the two-and-a-half hour drive to Cheyenne.
“Our elections are just crucial to our system of government, and it’s not a certified election at this point,” said Linda Bergeron, who was holding a sign that read “Integrity in the process."
“We just came out to say, 'Hold on, let’s wait a little bit and get the official, certified results,’” she added.
Doug Bergeron, who had a sign stating “Audit before you certify,” said the rally’s attendees were “just hoping for recounts, audits and an honest election.”
“Everything’s on the line, and I don’t think people realize it this year,” he said. “It’s not just about abortion or anything like that, it’s about your freedoms. So we’re standing up while we still can."