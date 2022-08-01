RIVERTON – During a debate among Republican candidates for governor this past week, suicide prevention efforts were briefly discussed, including a new statewide three-digit phone number.
The discussion around such efforts began about 20 minutes into the debate Thursday night, which was livestreamed from Riverton and was sponsored by WyomingPBS. During a so-called lighting round of questions, panelist-questioner Jasmine Hall of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle asked veterinarian and GOP primary contender Rex Rammell about suicide.
It's "an issue that has to be dealt with" as soon as possible, Rammell responded to Hall. "Wyoming is one of the top states in the nation" in suicides, per capita, he continued. "I do not know the answers, but it is an issue that I want to get involved with."
The other two candidates for governor who were on the stage at at Central Wyoming College, Marine Corps veteran Brent Bien and Gov. Mark Gordon, who is seeking re-election, mentioned the new 988 number. It gives those in mental health crises a quicker, easier way to call for help and to connect with a suicide prevention hotline that has already been operating in Wyoming. (See page 1 of Sunday's WTE newspaper for a related news story.)
Bien advised people to, when necessary, "dial 988 right away. You’ll get the help that you need." He identified a need for in-person help and not just telehealth. "We do need that in-person attention," Bien said.
Gordon discussed helping veterans, such as thorough vets-to-vets organizations. He also briefly mentioned efforts, undertaken by his administration, to "stand up" 988 in Wyoming.
The 988 number is answered around the clock, Gordon noted. "Please use it if you feel in crisis."
