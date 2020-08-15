CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Mining Association on Friday announced its support for the reelection of U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
WMA’s endorsement recognizes Cheney’s commitment and achievements, and her support of the Wyoming mining industry.
“Liz Cheney understands the critical issues and challenges facing Wyoming’s mining industry at the federal level,” WMA Executive Director Travis Deti said in a news release. “Representative Cheney is a proven and reliable supporter of Wyoming mining and advocates for Wyoming workers and jobs every day. She remains a strong voice not only for our industry, but for Wyoming. She has earned this endorsement.”
The Wyoming Mining Association is a statewide trade organization that represents and advocates for 28 mining company members producing bentonite, coal, trona (natural soda ash) and uranium. WMA also represents 120 associate member companies, one railroad, two electricity co-ops and 200 individual members.