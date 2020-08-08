CHEYENNE –The Wyoming Mining Association has announced its support for the election of former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis to the United States Senate.
WMA’s endorsement recognizes Lummis’ experience, leadership and support of the Wyoming mining industry at the federal level.
“Cynthia Lummis not only understands the critical issues facing the mining industry, but is a proven and tireless advocate on its behalf,” WMA Executive Director Travis Deti said in a news release. “In these challenging times, experience matters, and Cynthia Lummis stands out in this field of candidates. She will hit the ground running, and she has earned the support of the Wyoming mining community.”
The Wyoming Mining Association is a statewide trade organization that represents and advocates for 27 mining company members producing bentonite, coal, trona (natural soda ash) and uranium. WMA also represents 129 associate member companies, one railroad and 180 individual members.