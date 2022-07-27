RIVERTON – Republican candidates for Wyoming governor will appear at a debate here on Thursday evening, sponsor WyomingPBS has announced. 

Panelists asking questions of the candidates will be Jasmine Hall from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Maggie Mullen from WyoFile and Steve Peck from WyomingPBS, according to an emailed announcement from last Friday. Former WyomingPBS public affairs producer Craig Blumenshine will moderate.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus