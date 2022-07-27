The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 546 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Hillsdale to Cheyenne, moving southeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, Burns, Hillsdale, Carpenter, Ranchettes and Fox
Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming near mile marker 13.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 363 and 389.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT
FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY...
At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warren AFB, or
near Cheyenne, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Warren Af Base,
Ranchettes, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 12.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 352 and 362.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central
Laramie County through 615 PM MDT...
At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Hillsdale, or 10 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Hillsdale and Ranchettes.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 369 and
383.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RIVERTON – Republican candidates for Wyoming governor will appear at a debate here on Thursday evening, sponsor WyomingPBS has announced.
Panelists asking questions of the candidates will be Jasmine Hall from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Maggie Mullen from WyoFile and Steve Peck from WyomingPBS, according to an emailed announcement from last Friday. Former WyomingPBS public affairs producer Craig Blumenshine will moderate.
Gov. Mark Gordon is running for re-election in the GOP primary on Aug. 16. Other contenders are Brent Bien, Rex Rammell and James Scott Quick.
The gubernatorial candidate debate is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Central Wyoming College's Peck Theater. The public is welcome to attend.