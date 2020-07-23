CHEYENNE – After serving 16 years in the Wyoming Legislature, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, is seeking reelection in House District 43.
One of the main reasons is to help address Wyoming’s current budget crisis. He’s been the chairman of the House Revenue Committee for the past two years, and said the state is facing its largest budget shortfall in history.
For this reason, he felt like it was important that he serve one more term because he feels he has one of the strongest understandings of the state’s fiscal structure, revenue streams and budgets. If reelected, he would be the second most senior lawmaker in the House, he said.
Zwonitzer stays in contact with his constituents primarily through email and through community events, some of which he helps out by being a benefit auctioneer, he said. He doesn’t get as many emails from his constituents as he does from people in other legislative districts, but he said he feels he represents the entire Cheyenne community.
As a lawmaker, Zwonitzer said he’s more than willing to have the hard conversations, which is why he’s the chairman of the Revenue Committee. He’s a fifth-generation Cheyenne resident, and is married with two kids.
“I realized a couple terms back that I had a choice of playing it safe and toeing the party line or trying to fix the state,” he said. “So for the last six years, I’m on record as a Republican that tried to bring Medicaid expansion five times, I’m the Republican trying to raise people’s taxes. I get my tail handed to me from the party all the time, but it’s the right thing to do.”
His immediate priority is dealing with the $1.5 billion budget deficit Wyoming has for the 2021-22 biennium.
“But in dealing with that … you can’t just throw some money at the problem. It’s really a long-term structural deficit/decline that Wyoming’s in for the next decade, unless oil prices come back,” he said.
As a potential solution, Zwonitzer said he would support a broad-based property tax hike because he believes it’s the most fair and responsible.
He would also push for an increase in the assessment ratio for property taxes, such as raising the 9.5% assessment on residential property and the 11.5% on industrial property by 2%.
In addition to the property tax, he said he also thinks a one-cent increase in the sales tax would be warranted. But even with those two increases, Wyoming is still looking at about a 20% reduction in its state government to meet the budget deficit.
Having small cities and towns scattered across Wyoming costs the state a lot of money, Zwonitzer said.
“Are we going to allow Wyoming to continue to have cities under 300 people? And that is a huge amount of money that we spend behind the scenes on keeping small cities and towns,” he said. “But do we really need 99 municipalities? Do we really need 23 counties? That’s the level of how serious the decisions before us over the next two years are.”
He also asked if Wyoming really needs seven community colleges throughout the state for a population of 550,000 people.
If something isn’t done about the crisis, the state might have to look at more extreme measures, he said.
“I think that’s where we historically have not looked and not dug,” Zwonitzer said. “But we’re at the point where we either gotta release half the prison population of the state, (or) we gotta quit protecting abused kids. I mean, we’re at pretty desperate measures.”