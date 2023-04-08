CHEYENNE – Elizabeth Smart wanted her audience to take away three main points from her presentation at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Thursday night.

  1. You are special.
  2. Bad things happen to good people.
  3. You are defined not by what happens to you, but how you respond to what happens to you.

