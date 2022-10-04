AFTON – A couple of minutes into Michael Horn’s remarks last Tuesday night, he interrupted himself and apologized for shaking, both in voice and body.

The topic was the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed reclassification of Afton’s drinking water, and it was “a lot” for the local resident to handle, he said. Horn was particularly displeased the EPA undermined the will of local residents, and the assertions of town and state officials that the town’s unique water source – North America’s only coldwater geyser – is perfectly safe.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus