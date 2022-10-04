AFTON – A couple of minutes into Michael Horn’s remarks last Tuesday night, he interrupted himself and apologized for shaking, both in voice and body.
The topic was the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed reclassification of Afton’s drinking water, and it was “a lot” for the local resident to handle, he said. Horn was particularly displeased the EPA undermined the will of local residents, and the assertions of town and state officials that the town’s unique water source – North America’s only coldwater geyser – is perfectly safe.
“This process that you’ve deployed here doesn’t reflect that this is a democracy,” Horn told EPA staffers Erin Agee, Jade Rutland and Darcy O’Connor, who listened from behind a table on stage. “In lieu of that, what you’re proposing is an $11 million facility.”
“I hope that you’ll consider being more interdependent with us, learning from us, and learning with our science that we’ve collected over 60 years,” he said.
The couple-hundred residents scattered throughout the Star Valley High School’s auditorium erupted into applause and cheer, a reception all of the roughly three dozen residents who spoke received. They were uniformly opposed to the EPA’s preliminary determination, which reclassifies Afton’s water source, the Periodic Spring, from groundwater to “groundwater under the influence of surface water.”
Currently, Afton pipes up to 5 million gallons of water daily from the mouth of Periodic Spring, adds chlorine and sends it on its way to faucets and spigots used by the Lincoln County town of about 2,200 residents. That’s an inadequate level of treatment under federal regulations if a drinking water source is influenced by surface water, said Lisa Kahn, an EPA drinking water supervisor who’d traveled to the Afton hearing from Denver with her Region 8 cohorts.
“A surface water influence makes that water source vulnerable to contamination – pathogens that live in the surface water like giardia and cryptosporidium,” Kahn said. “No one drinks water directly from a river or from a lake because you know that there’s harmful pathogens.”
It’s unknown exactly where water soaks into the ground on its way to the Periodic Spring’s opening, a tourist attraction up Swift Creek Canyon that seasonally pulses up to 100 cubic feet of water per second for 18 minutes at a time.
But researchers believe this recharge area is roughly four miles east of the spring’s mouth, at between 9,000 and 10,500 feet in elevation in the Bridger-Teton National Forest’s Salt River Range. Based on seasonal fluctuations in flow, turbidity and temperature, and the region’s “karst” channeled and funneled geology, EPA officials surmise that it takes only a “few weeks” from absorption to discharge.
“It looks like it’s (the current) year’s snowmelt that’s coming through the mountain and discharging at the spring,” EPA surface water treatment rule manager Jake Crosby to WyoFile. “Anything in the snow, if it was running through the mountain that rapidly, is probably not getting filtered out.”
Periodic problems
Issues have sprung up occasionally over the decades Afton has drawn from Periodic Spring, which was connected to the municipality’s water system via a pipe in late 1950s. In the early 2000s, E. coli was detected in the water system and boil orders were issued.
Star Valley has struggled with reining in fecal bacteria pollution from domestic sheep and cattle production. Its main drainage, the Salt River, which Periodic Spring flows into via Swift Creek, was classified as “impaired” from E. coli until 2015.
There have been issues with turbidity – a quality often tied to snowmelt – in the spring water flowing into Afton’s drinking water system.
A 2021 analysis for microscopic particulate matter was the nail in the coffin for Afton’s status quo water classification. An EPA contractor found the water was at “high risk” of surface water influence, evidenced by green algae.
While residents, Afton town officials and employees from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality were resistant to the EPA’s conclusions, all parties underscored their own concern for drinking water safety. Some locals cherished their water.
Afton resident Margaret Tueller pointed out that the town transitioned to using 100% well water, which ordinarily supplements the spring in summers, during the 2007 turbidity event, a plan that the EPA approved.
“Did anyone get sick from drinking that? The answer is no,” Tueller said.
“This is a solution looking for a problem,” she added. “For 63 years – since October 12, 1959 – the water coming from the intermittent spring has been a treasure to Afton residents. We love our ice-cold, sparkling, clean, wonderful-tasting water.”
If the EPA’s determination sticks, there are two paths Afton can take to remedy the situation. The town, which operates on a roughly $4.6 million annual budget, could come up with $12 million to $14 million for a filtration and disinfection treatment plant. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which gives Wyoming an estimated $335 million for water infrastructure, is a potential funding source, Kahn said.
Second, the town could pursue a “watershed control program” that guards against human-related cryptosporidium and giardia contamination. This latter path is an unlikely solution, however, because of snowmelt-related turbidity issues that cannot be controlled, EPA’s Crosby told WyoFile.
“We aren’t sure if they can meet that (turbidity) criteria,” he said.
A dozen or so Wyoming public water systems have gone through the same reclassification in recent history, Crosby said.
The level of resistance in Afton is unusual, and Kahn, the EPA’s regional drinking water supervisor, said she understands the town’s frustrations. “Nobody wants” their water to be classified as surface water-influenced, she said, and she recognized “it’s a big deal to install filtration.”
That frustration has boiled over and reached Wyoming’s upper political echelons.
Within hours of the EPA’s announcement on Sept. 23, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, all Republicans, issued a joint letter backing Afton and the Wyoming DEQ, which made its own judgment that the reclassification isn’t warranted. The EPA’s determination, they wrote, is “putting at risk other spring-fed water systems throughout the state.”
See you in court?
There are indications that the fight over Afton’s water may be resolved in the courts.
An attorney for the town, Keith Burron, of Cheyenne, wielded the phrase “arbitrary and capricious” – standard lawsuit verbiage – at the town hearing.
“The strong weight of science and data collected to date does not support the final determination,” Burron said. “To the contrary, it supports further evaluation to better understand the spring.”
Burron suggested that the EPA erred in its 2021 analysis that found green microscopic algae in Afton’s drinking water. A “flapper gate” at the spring’s mouth, he said, was malfunctioning, and the town should have first been allowed to fix it.
Kahn said that the gate has nothing to do with the water’s composition. Water doesn’t pool behind the gate, she said. Its purpose is only to “keep insects and animals out.”
Before making its final decision, the EPA will publish a document addressing all of the questions and charges raised at the hearing. Public comments, meanwhile, had been due into the federal agency by Oct. 4, although DEQ’s Zygmunt and others formally requested that the federal agency push back that deadline.
A few days after the hearing, the federal agency did indeed extend the comments period. In a Sept. 30 news release, the EPA pushed the deadline back to Nov. 15.
