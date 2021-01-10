We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Glow in the Dark Dodgeball benefits grief support group
What: Glow in the Dark Dodgeball, the second annual Laramie County Grief Support Group fundraiser
When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16
Where: Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway, Cheyenne
Cost: $150 per team
More information: Teams should consist of a minimum of six players, with a maximum of eight to allow for substitutions. All members of a team must play at least one game per match, unless injured. Co-ed teams must have three men and three women on the court when each game begins.
All team members must be wearing reflective or neon clothing (no dark clothing). Teams are encouraged to be creative when deciding on team uniforms. There will be “Best Dressed” awards, in addition to prizes for first and second place. A glow bar will be available to purchase glow sticks, necklaces and other items, but teams may bring their own glow items.
The Laramie County Grief Support Group is a community-based volunteer group through the Laramie County Coroner’s Office, whose mission is to work with Laramie County families and professionals in our community to provide ongoing emotional support and grief consulting services. The grief support group focuses specifically on grief and loss, provides essential items and food to families who have experienced the death of a loved one.
For more information: Contact the Laramie County Coroner’s Office at 307-637-8000.