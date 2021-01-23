We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your time
CASA of Laramie County seeks volunteers to serve local kids
What: CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) of Laramie County is seeking adult volunteers to provide a voice for children affected by child abuse/neglect in our community.
When: Orientation Day will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom. Training will begin Feb. 4, also by Zoom.
More information: Every year, millions of children in the United States are abused, neglected or abandoned. Eventually, many of these children end up in court, where a judge must decide their future. CASA volunteers serve as advocates for children in the court system.
CASA began in Laramie County in August 2002 and has been serving children since July of 2003.
Since CASA began in Laramie County, almost one-fourth of the abused and neglected children who have been through the court process have been served by a CASA volunteer.
For more information: For details, and to receive a link to these online meetings, email surbanek@casalc.org or call 307-222-1902.