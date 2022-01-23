We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your moneyBoys and Girls Club gears up for 13th annual Chili Challenge
What: 13th annual Chili Challenge, sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne
When: Friday, Jan. 28, from 5-8 p.m.
Where: Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne
Cost: Tickets, which include endless chili, cornbread, beer, soft drinks and more, are $20, and children ages 6-11 are $5. All children under 6 are free.
More information: This year’s theme is classic TV shows. All businesses, organizations, families and individuals are invited to participate. Team registration is $100 for up to two chili types (plus $50 for additional entries). Many sponsorship opportunities are available as well.
The Chili Challenge is made possible by Hastings Farm & Ranch and Little America.
Since opening in 1997, the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and enabling all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Program areas offered to youth include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, computer training and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities. The Club provides after-school and summer programming for youth ages 6-18. The annual fee for after-school programming is only $10 per year. For more information, visit www.bgcchey.org.
For more information: To purchase tickets, host a team or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Director of Resource Development Amanda Fiske at 307-778-6674 or afiske@bgcchey.org.