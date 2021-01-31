We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need.

To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

Puppy Love event to raise funds for Cheyenne Animal Shelter

What: Puppy Love, a fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter

When: Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company, 1509 Pioneer Ave.

Cost: $20

More information: Your $20 donation to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter covers the entire cost of a date day with your dog and a pint of your favorite beer. There will be Valentine’s Day crafts for you and Fido to do together, an Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day photo booth for you and your pup, snacks for you and your four-legged friend, and, most importantly, beer.

Space is extremely limited for this special Valentine’s Day date with your dog, so sign up for your time slot now at https://tinyurl.com/puppylove2021.

For more information: Email Ashley Christiansen at achristiansen@caswy.org.

