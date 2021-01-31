We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need.
To give your money
Puppy Love event to raise funds for Cheyenne Animal Shelter
What: Puppy Love, a fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company, 1509 Pioneer Ave.
Cost: $20
More information: Your $20 donation to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter covers the entire cost of a date day with your dog and a pint of your favorite beer. There will be Valentine’s Day crafts for you and Fido to do together, an Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day photo booth for you and your pup, snacks for you and your four-legged friend, and, most importantly, beer.
Space is extremely limited for this special Valentine’s Day date with your dog, so sign up for your time slot now at https://tinyurl.com/puppylove2021.
For more information: Email Ashley Christiansen at achristiansen@caswy.org.