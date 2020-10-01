We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Cheyenne firefighters to hold chili cook-off to benefit MDA
What: MDA Chili Cook-off, sponsored by Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3
Where: Cheyenne Depot Plaza
More information: First responders and other supporting organizations will be offering their chili recipes for the public to taste and vote for. Proceeds from the event will help fund progress in MDA’s mission to save and improve the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening disease that take away physical strength, independence and life.
Local 279 will also be continuing its virtual fill-the-boot donations until December on the Cheyenne Firefighters FaceBook page or at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/cheyenne.
During the event, members of the IBEW Local 415 will wrap up their week’s worth of collecting care items for the Albany County fire departments and firefighters that have been tirelessly aiding in the Mullen Fire suppression efforts.
The chili cook-off event is being organized and scheduled alongside Cheyenne’s local fire departments in a joint open house event for the National Fire Prevention Week. This open house is for all ages and is family oriented.