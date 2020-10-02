We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Fraternal Order of Eagles to hold fundraising fall festival
What: Fraternal Order of Eagles #128 Ladies Auxiliary’s Fundraising Fall Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3
Where: 1600 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne
More information: The festival will feature activities for children, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, door prizes, a food truck and lots of vendors.
For more information: Call Heather Canarecci at 307-220-1430.