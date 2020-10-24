We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need.
To give your money
FUMC’s Costume Crawl to support Guatemala mission team
What: Second annual FUMC Costume Crawl, a mini race (around the block) that is perfect for all ages.
When: Today. Registration starts at 10 a.m., and the race starts at 11 a.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St., Cheyenne
Cost: $20 per adult, $10 for children ages 0-12, or $50 for a team registration (up to five people)
More information: All proceeds support the church’s Guatemala Mission Team. Plus, it’s fun for kids and it gives them an extra chance to wear their Halloween Costume!
All participants will receive a cape, and all of the child participants will receive a medal and a goody bag at the end. Coffee/hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided during registration.
How to participate: Register for the event at https://www.raceentry.com/races/fumc-costume-crawl/2020/register or contact Angie Parks at aparks811@yahoo.com for more registration options.