We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyone gives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Holy Apostles selling raffle tickets for building fund
What: Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church of Cheyenne is selling 1,500 raffle tickets for a three-year lease on a new Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD (or $15,000 cash or value toward a new vehicle at any of the three Halladay Motors dealerships).
When: Until Nov. 14 drawing, or whenever 1,500 tickets are sold.
Cost: $100 per ticket, or three tickets for $200.
Where: For tickets and more information, call the church office at 307-514-5347 or go online to www.cadillacchance.com.
More information: Weekly drawings are being held for $100 cash. Winners retain their ticket and a chance at the Cadillac.
The Nov. 14 drawing will be held at the Halladay Cadillac showroom.
All proceeds will benefit the church’s land and building fund.