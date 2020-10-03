We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Cheyenne Schools Foundation hosts virtual Run for #1
What: 23rd annual (virtual) Run for #1 5k run/walk, a fundraiser for the Cheyenne Schools Foundation
When: Today through noon Saturday, Oct. 10
Cost: $30 for adults, $10 for students
How it works: Participants register online, run or walk on their own and then turn in their time online. Those who do so by noon Oct. 10 will receive a drawstring bag filled with giveaways.
More information: The Cheyenne Schools Foundation awards an average of $25,000 annually in grants to teachers, who use the funding to enrich their curriculum and provide unique learning opportunities.
CSF grants fund engaging and innovative classroom programs that are beyond the capacity of the local school district budget. The grants promote community interest and participation in education, and allow students to explore and grow through academic opportunities, personal experiences and vocational activities.
Grant applicants are reviewed by a committee of community members, as well as the Foundation Board. Grants are awarded based on the funds available, as well as the number and amount of grant applications.
For more information, or to register: Go to www.cheyenneschoolsfoundation.org.