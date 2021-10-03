We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Conference will help aid financially struggling foreign UW students
What: 10th Africa MAAFA Education-Culture Conference Remembrance Day
When: Saturday, Oct. 9; 8:30-9 a.m., breakfast meet and greet; conference starts at 9:05 a.m. and ends at 11:50 a.m.
Where: Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, Center for Conferences and Institutes, 1400 E. College Drive, Cheyenne
Cost: Conference and breakfast are free. Help support the event by purchasing an item at the Sankofa booth, Tuesday- Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Christine & Co., 617 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne
More information: All proceeds from the Sankofa Booth will help support the 10th Africa MAAFA Education Conference, as well as aid financially stricken foreign students (WASA) with personal or educational emergencies while studying at University of Wyoming in Laramie.
For more information: Or to donate through Paypal.com at marleycarols@aol.com or send a check to Sankofa African Heritage, 4304-B Cox Court, Cheyenne, WY 82001.