We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
CFD Old West Museum hosts two Halloween fundraisers
What: Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum’s Pledge Drive: Two Halloween events
When: Today; Wild West Trunk or Treat from 1-3 p.m., Paranormal Investigation from 6-8 p.m.
Where: CFD Old West Museum parking lot, 4610 Carey Ave., and Facebook Live, @cfdoldwestmuseum.
Cost: Donations strongly encouraged and appreciated to help support the museum’s general funds.
More information: The museum’s goal is to raise $30,000 toward the museum’s general fund that supports collections, education, exhibits, facilities and other day-to-day operation costs.
To make a donation, go online to https://cfdartshow.com/products/make-a-donation. The livestream can be accessed on Facebook at https:// www.facebook.com/cfdoldwestmuseum.
For more information: Visit https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/trunk-or-treat-paranormal-investigations/.