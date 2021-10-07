We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Drink for Pink fundraiser to benefit Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative
What: 12th annual Drink for Pink
When: Friday, Oct. 8, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club, Frontier Park, Eighth Avenue entrance, Cheyenne
Cost: No fee, donations are requested.
More information: Kristi Weidenbach started Kathy’s Friends in 2010 in memory of her mom, Kathy Weidenbach, who passed away in 2005 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. The original goal of Kathy’s Friends was to gather family and friends to remember Kathy, celebrate her life, and to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and research. In 2010, she hosted a small event, in Cheyenne, that she called Cocktails for the Cure. That event raised a couple hundred dollars, and Kristi considered it a success. She was ready to plan it again!
Before her passing, Kathy always loved gathering family and friends, and she also enjoyed offering her time to different organizations in the community. Kristi wanted to keep her goal similar to honor her mom. Little did she know the success this event, later named Kathy’s Friends Drink for Pink, would have in our community! Once the event became more popular, Kristi started looking for a more local/regional organization to work with. After a quick internet search and one email later, she was connected with Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI), www.wyomingbreastcancer.org. Kathy’s Friends was WBCI’s second-largest sponsor in 2020.
As of 2020, Kathy’s Friends has raised more than $90,000. Of that, almost $57,000 has gone to WBCI, where funds are granted into Wyoming breast health programs! Kathy’s Friends has also put together more than 100 chemo comfort bags for cancer patients in southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado.
Kristi is excited to continue working with WBCI, as well as working on hitting that goal of raising $100,000.
Drink for Pink is a family friendly event and is open to the public. Can’t make it? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, https://secure.qgiv.com/for/2021d4p. Funds raised in Wyoming stay in Wyoming!