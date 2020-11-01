We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyone gives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Thrivent Financial sponsors Hunger Awareness Week to aid food pantry
What: Hunger Awareness Week, sponsored by Thrivent Financial, benefiting St. Joseph’s Food Pantry
When: Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6
Where/how: Donate online at https://stjosephscheyenne.org/food-pantry or mail your donation to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1141, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
More information: Make a financial donation to the pantry during this time, and Thrivent will match up to $2,000.
There will be a virtual tour of the pantry and the premiere of Part 2 of last year’s Hunger Awareness Week.
For more information: Contact Dan Dorsch at 307-778-3076 or daniel.dorsch@thrivent.com.