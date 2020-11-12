Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EAST PLATTE COUNTY, GOSHEN COUNTY, CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY AND EAST LARAMIE COUNTY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED. LIGHT WEIGHT...HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SUCH AS TRACTOR TRAILERS AND THOSE TOWING CAMPER TRAILERS STAND A HIGH RISK OF BLOWOFF OR BLOW OVERS. EXPECT TRAVEL DELAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&