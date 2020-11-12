We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyone gives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
X-JWC to hold Texas Roadhouse lunch fundraiser today
What: GFWC X-JWC fundraising lunch at Texas Roadhouse
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today
Where: Texas Roadhouse, 1931 Blue Grass Circle, Cheyenne
Cost: $12 per person for the preset menu
More information: Proceeds will benefit Cheyenne Family Promise and Friday Food Bags.
Dining in and takeout are offered, as well as delivery for five or more meals to the same address.
For more information and tickets: Call Karen at 307-640-5804.