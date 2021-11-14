We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Habitat for Humanity to benefit from promotion at Danielmarks

What: Happy Beers Giving at Danielmarks

When: Nov. 16-30 during regular brew pub hours.

How: $1 from any 32-ounce crowler sold goes to Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County to support its work.

Since 1991, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County has been building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Today, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County builds affordable housing for income-qualified partner families to call home. Partner families purchase their homes by contributing 400 hours of sweat equity and with an affordable mortgage. Homeowner payments then contribute to the construction of homes for new partner families.

In addition to building homes, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County also offers Habitat Repairs, a program to assist existing low-income homeowners with repairs to keep their homes safe and secure.

Supporting all of these programs is the Habitat ReStore, a home improvement outlet that sells deeply discounted tools, building materials, furniture and home decor items.

