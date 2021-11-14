...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To give your money
Habitat for Humanity to benefit from promotion at Danielmarks
What: Happy Beers Giving at Danielmarks
When: Nov. 16-30 during regular brew pub hours.
How: $1 from any 32-ounce crowler sold goes to Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County to support its work.
More information:
Since 1991, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County has been building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Today, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County builds affordable housing for income-qualified partner families to call home. Partner families purchase their homes by contributing 400 hours of sweat equity and with an affordable mortgage. Homeowner payments then contribute to the construction of homes for new partner families.
In addition to building homes, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County also offers Habitat Repairs, a program to assist existing low-income homeowners with repairs to keep their homes safe and secure.
Supporting all of these programs is the Habitat ReStore, a home improvement outlet that sells deeply discounted tools, building materials, furniture and home decor items.